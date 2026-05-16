"One year after another": trailer, plot and release date of Prime Video’s new romantic series

Prime Video continues to invest in the feelings and passions of young people. Amazon’s streaming platform has revealed the trailer and release date of One year after another (original title Every Year After), a new TV series based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel “Every Summer After”, published in Italy by Newton Compton. Here’s everything you need to know about the plot, cast and release date, and finally the official trailer in Italian and the first images of One Year After Another.

What is it about One year after another

Set over six years and a week in Barry’s Bay – the perfect lakeside town – One Year After Another is a romantic and nostalgic story about first loves and the people and choices that leave their mark on us forever. The series is the adaptation of Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel, “Summer After Summer” – 16 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, over one million copies sold to date and a major BookTok hit, with a total of 81.4 million views on TikTok.

The cast of One Year After Another

Year After Year stars Sadie Soverall (Saltburn, Arcadian) and Matt Cornett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Summer of 69) as Percy and Sam, the couple at the center of the love story. The series cast also includes Aurora Perrineau (KAOS, Westworld), Abigail Cowen (Fate: The Winx Saga), Michael Bradway (Chicago Fire, Marked Men), Joseph Chiu (Fear Street: Prom Queen, Motorheads) and Elisha Cuthbert (Girl Next Door, Happy Endings).

Amy B. Harris, showrunner of the series, also appears as executive producer together with Carley Fortune, Lindsey Liberatore, Amy Rardin, John Stephens and Grace Gilroy.

When One Year After Another comes out on Prime Video

The Prime Original series will be released on Wednesday 10 June with a season of eight episodes available immediately.

The trailer for One Year After Another

Images from the series