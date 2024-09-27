Online scams, because instant bank transfers are a risk for recovering money

The online scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and instant transfers could increase the risk that fraud victims will find it more complex, or even impossible, to recover their money. It was she who raised the alarm Lisa Di Berardinodeputy commissioner at the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, during a press conference organized by ING Italia: «If all the banks transform ordinary bank transfers into instant ones, it will be really difficult to protect citizens from online fraud: it will, in fact, be much more difficult to block suspicious payments in favor of potential scammers”. Di Berardino underlines that theabsence of a “cooling period”or a period of suspension before the final confirmation of the transfer, makes the protection of users rather difficult: «A cooling period is necessary, a period of suspension of the sending of money which allows the respective anti-fraud departments to carry out the appropriate checks and possibly block the payment. Whenever possible. Another rule that needs to be changed in the banking world is the current need to request consent from the person receiving the transfer, and therefore from the fraudster in our case, so that the illegitimately transacted money is returned to the victim, despite there being sufficient evidence to consider the transaction fraudulent , not least the complaint from the victim himself.”

Why instant transfers could be a risk

The speed of immediate transfers is undoubtedly an advantage for those making legitimate payments, but it becomes a double-edged sword should you encounter scammers. While for ordinary transfers the banks’ anti-fraud departments have the time necessary to intervene and block any suspicious payments, with instant transfers this action time is drastically reduced, making it difficult – if not completely impossible – to recover the sums paid to of cybercriminals.

Once the instant bank transfer has been made, in fact, the only way to recover the money is to obtain the recipient’s consent. It goes without saying that, if a bank transfer was made to a scammer, it will not be possible to recover the sum paid to him. You understood correctly: even in the event that the victim has clear evidence of the scam and has filed a complaint with the competent authorities, the money may not be returned without the “collaboration” of the scammer.

What are the main types of online scams to watch out for

As things currently stand, therefore, if you need to make an instant bank transfer for the online purchase of a certain product or service, it is a good idea to learn how to move adequately in the digital world by knowing the main types of scams to watch out for.