OpenAI's ChatGPT down, problems also with Gemini and Claude: the problem could be with the TIM network

Ecology

OpenAI’s ChatGPT down, problems also with Gemini and Claude: the problem could be with the TIM network

Give her 4pm of today April 20th thousands of down reports have poured in for the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPTbut malfunctions are also recorded for Gemini and Claude. The portal Downdetector counted a peak of approx 4000 reports of inability to use or access ChatGPT towards 4.30pmwhile for Gemini and Claude the numbers are much more contained with a peak of 84 reports and 107 reports respectively. The outages are receding (at the moment there are less than 1000 reports of ChatGPT downtime), with a sharp decline in the number of reports since 4.30pm. Users are complaining lack of access to the platforms, slow or no responses, errors loading conversations or interrupted sessions.

reports down chatgpt
ChatGPT down reports. Source: Downdetector

Given that the disruptions are occurring simultaneously for three different platforms, it can be hypothesized that the cause is upstream: since many reports come from TIM fiber networkthere may be a problem with the infrastructure Flash Fibre which provides the provider’s fiber connection.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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