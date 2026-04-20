OpenAI’s ChatGPT down, problems also with Gemini and Claude: the problem could be with the TIM network

Give her 4pm of today April 20th thousands of down reports have poured in for the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPTbut malfunctions are also recorded for Gemini and Claude. The portal Downdetector counted a peak of approx 4000 reports of inability to use or access ChatGPT towards 4.30pmwhile for Gemini and Claude the numbers are much more contained with a peak of 84 reports and 107 reports respectively. The outages are receding (at the moment there are less than 1000 reports of ChatGPT downtime), with a sharp decline in the number of reports since 4.30pm. Users are complaining lack of access to the platforms, slow or no responses, errors loading conversations or interrupted sessions.

ChatGPT down reports. Source: Downdetector



Given that the disruptions are occurring simultaneously for three different platforms, it can be hypothesized that the cause is upstream: since many reports come from TIM fiber networkthere may be a problem with the infrastructure Flash Fibre which provides the provider’s fiber connection.