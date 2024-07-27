OpenAi’s SearchGPT is official, the new engine that challenges Google: how it works and test the prototype

OpenAI has entered the search engine market. After the rumors circulating in recent months, it has been officially announced SearchGPTa new search engine based on artificial intelligence, which aims to dethrone Googlea point of reference in the sector for years Web research. SearchGPT is currently available as temporary prototypewhich applies AI to web data to provide quick and targeted responses, but in the future its functions will be implemented directly in ChatGPT. According to some OpenAI spokespersons, initially they will only be 10,000 users admitted to the initial testing phaseso if you want to try it in preview it is advisable to join the waiting list set up by the company directed by Sam Altman as soon as possible.

OpenAI’s SearchGPT is currently just a prototype

OpenAI did not share technical insights on How does SearchGPT search engine work?. The company has however released some information that allows us to understand what its new AI-based “jewel” will be able to do. In particular, OpenAI has stated that SearchGPT’s features have been «designed to combine the power of AI models (by OpenAI, Ed.) with information from the web to give quick and timely answers with clear and relevant sources». Apparently, therefore, the search engine will base its operation on OpenAI models already existing and known to the public.

SearchGPT’s capabilities in performing searches

It has also been said that one of the main goals of SearchGPT is to enable users to get answers more easily and not have to query the search engine by making multiple attempts. OpenAI intends to achieve this enhancing the conversational capabilities of its models, then combining it with real-time information from the Web.

All of this should lead SearchGPT to respond quickly and directly to user queries by providing up-to-date information and clearly and unequivocally linking the sources from which it will draw the various information. This last aspect was made possible by some agreements made by OpenAI with various publishers (currently mostly American), who will also be able to manage the way in which they appear in SearchGPT.

Another important aspect that OpenAI wanted to underline is the fact that SearchGPT is decoupled from OpenAI’s generative AI model training. This means that sites appear in search results even if they do not actually participate in the training of the models developed by OpenAI.

If you want to take a peek at the interface and operation of SearchGPT, you can refer to this short video released by OpenAI.

How to join the waitlist to try SearchGPT

As already mentioned at the beginning of the article, SearchGPT is not currently publicly available. OpenAI, in fact, declared:

We are launching to a small group of users and publishers to get feedback. While this is a temporary prototype, we plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future.

However, those who wish to do so can sign up to the waiting list by going to this page and clicking on the button Join Waitlist and confirming everything by logging in to your OpenAI account.

According to what was revealed to The Verge from OpenAI spokesperson Kayla Woodthe prototype of SearchGPT at the moment is accessible to 10,000 users onlywhich is why you have to hurry if you want to try it in preview.