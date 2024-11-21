Orbán’s man weakened, the Hungarian commissioner’s powers over reproductive health were taken away

In the end the green light arrived for the Hungarian commissioner, but Viktor Orbán’s man was deprived of some of the responsibilities initially assigned to him. MEPs are calling on Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to withdraw oversight of the protection of reproductive rights and the management of pandemics from them.

Approved but with fewer powers

After a long struggle, the OK was finally given to Oliver Várhelyi, who had been appointed Commissioner for Animal Health and Welfare by von der Leyen, but with fewer powers. Crisis preparedness and management, including oversight of the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (Hera), will be transferred to Belgian Commissioner Hadja Lahbib. As Commissioner for Equality, in addition to the Crisis Preparedness and Management portfolio, Lahbib will also be responsible for safeguarding sexual and reproductive health rights.

“It is our job, as members of the European Parliament, to ensure that our commissioners have the right skills, but above all that they can represent Europe and all Europeans in terms of values. Commissioner-designate Várhelyi did not pass this test,” said Stine Bosse, of the liberal group Renew. “Women’s sexual and reproductive rights are fundamental human rights. I want to make sure that our daughters and granddaughters have these rights too,” added the Danish MEP.

Troubled path

The path towards Várhelyi’s reconfirmation to the Commission was immediately particularly troubled. During his hearing, held on November 6, deputies pressed him with specific questions about his positions, especially regarding abortion. In fact, it is known that in Hungary it is increasingly difficult for women to be able to have an abortion, after the new obligations imposed by the government such as having to listen to the heartbeat of the fetus before proceeding with the termination of the pregnancy.

Evidently dissatisfied with his answers, the Commission responsible for his approval (or rejection) had sent him back, subjecting him to further written questions, a procedure put into practice when deputies are not sure whether or not to approve a candidate. Now it will be up to the President of the Commission to decide whether to accept the European Parliament’s requests or proceed with the assignments she had previously foreseen for Várhelyi.