Orban’s New Gift to Putin: Easier Visas for Russians (to Enter Europe)

An alarm is ringing in Europe and it is being triggered by Hungary which has simplified the conditions for issuing work visas and entry into the country for Russian and Belarusian citizens. A choice – several European media report – that has raised concerns from many quarters regarding security risks and that is being interpreted by many quarters as a favor that the Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is doing to the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

On July 8, Hungary published in its Official Gazette the list of all countries included in its system of fast-track work visas, which until then only citizens of Serbia and Ukraine were eligible for. Since then, citizens of Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Montenegro, Bosnia and North Macedonia can also apply for this simplified work visa, which is granted more quickly. It is intended for third-country nationals who want to work in Hungary on a long-term basis and can be used by owners and directors of companies (or other legal entities) with economic activity in Hungary. Thus, citizens of eight countries, including Russia and Belarus, will be able to enter Hungary without security checks or other restrictions. Budapest has stated that many of them will build a nuclear power plant with Russian technology.

Brussels’ concern

The measure, however, triggered an immediate reaction from the EPP. In a letter seen by the Financial Times, Manfred Weber stressed that Budapest’s decision would allow Russians – who have not been subjected to security checks – to travel unhindered in much of the EU and raises “serious concerns for national security”. In the letter, addressed to the president of the European Council, Weber asks that the summit of the 27 at the end of October address the issue. The spokesperson for the Commission, asked about the dossier, explained that the EU executive will contact the Hungarian authorities to clarify whether the measure “is within EU rules”.

For this reason, the spokeswoman for the European Commission for Home Affairs, Anitta Hipper, said that Brussels will contact the Hungarian authorities to clarify whether this purpose falls within the EU rules. The EU spokeswoman stressed that Hungary is obliged to verify whether all the conditions for entry into Schengen, set out in the Borders Code that regulates the free movement area, are met. This includes, she said, not only the possession of a valid visa or residence permit, but also the absence of an alert in the Schengen system, which could motivate the refusal of entry. “For the EU, Russia represents a security threat and the states must ensure the security conditions of both the EU and the Schengen area,” Hipper explained.