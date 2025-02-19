Our silent wars: David Valentini’s return to bookstore (three years later)

After the lucky debut of Everything that could break , David Valentini returns to the bookstore, always for accent editions, with Our silent warsavailable from Wednesday 26 February. He does it with the same novel structure that had conquered the readers three years ago, and which allowed his work before still to be one of the most requested Milanese publishing house titles.

The plot

The events narrated in Everything that could break They gravitate around Verdicchio Consulting, a consultancy firm in Rome: there is Federica, just returned from Bolzano, who has to deal with what he thought he had left behind; There are Paolo, unable to manage a double life, and Antonio, who fled a multinational in an attempt not to sacrifice everything for work. Then there is Katia, forced to live with her father’s illness; And finally Cesare, the director of the company, always ready to dispense advice (perhaps even too much).

Valentini outlines lives and careers of its protagonists, whose destinies are interconnected. What is born is a mosaic that precisely outlines the society in which we live.

The author

David Valentini was born in Rome in 1987, graduated in philosophy and works as a project manager in human resources. It is part of the collective Spaghetti Writers; His articles and stories have been published on various magazines.

The cover