Overcompensaing: plot, trailer and release date of college comedy outgoing on first videos

For those who love TV series Comedy with American college students protagonists, an interesting novelty entitled Overcompensing – deception is coming to Prime Videos. Let’s see together what you need to know about this new first series of the first, from the plot to the cast, from the release date to the official trailer in Italian.

What was overcompensing about

OVERCOMPLIGTING – Deception is a choral comedy series set in an American college and focused on the chaotic and reckless life of Benny, an unconvented gay gay, former football player and king of the year -end dance, who immediately becomes a friend of Carmen, outsider in high school, now determined to integrate at all costs. With the help of Benny’s older sister and her boyfriend, a real legend of the campus, Benny and Carmen will juggle between horrible events, flavored vodka and false documents. Fun and deep, the show explores the excessive efforts that each of us makes to hide the differences and adapt to external pressures while trying to find out who he really is.

The overcompensing cast

The series is produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios, created by Benito Skinner who is also an executive producer together with Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin. The cast protagonists Benito Skinner himself: with him Wally Baram (Shrinking), Mary Beth Barone (Black Mirror), Adam Dimarco (The White Lotus 2) and R rish Shah (Ms. Marvel).

There are also numerous famous guest stars, including Lukas Gage (Companion), Megan Fox (New Girl), Bowen Yang (The Wedding Banquet), Matt Rogers (No Good Deed), James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek), Didi Conn (Harlan Coben’s Shelter), Rachel Matthews (Upgraded), Danielle Perez. (The Night Agent), Boman Martinez Reid (Made for TV with Boman Martinez-Reid) and Yasmine Sahid.

When overcompensing comes out

OVERCOMPLIPOING – The deception is made up of 8 episodes that will all be released on Thursday 15 May 2025 in the world exclusive on Prime Videos.

The overcompening trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwveefklova