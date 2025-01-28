Overwhelmed by students’ protests: the Serbian premier Vucevic resigns

The Serbian Prime Minister, Milos Vucevic, resigned by yielding to the pressure of the students who have been manifesting against the government for the collapse of a shelter who, last November, killed 15 people at the Novi Sad station, recently renovated.

The events ended up involving vast layers of the population and the tragedy of Novi Sad was the fuse that made the discontent explode for the corruption and the inefficiency of which the executive is accused.

“Unfortunately, we have once again witnessed the political abuse of the tragedy. Also in this case the government has shown responsibility. It emerged that they do not exist protected and privileged. As a government, we tried to publish all the documents required by students in Protest, “Vucevic said in announcing his resignation.

Mediation attempts

Yesterday President Aleksandar Vucic had asked for a sense of responsibility in order not to destabilize the country, which needs to continue in the reforms in order not to slow down the process of further strengthening the economy and modernization. Speaking in the evening, during a press conference, Vucic, flanked by premier Vucevic, had ensured that the authorities intended to welcome and satisfy the four requests posed by the students’ movement, which for weeks have blocked many university faculties in Belgrade and in other cities, organizing almost almost daily events and road blocks.

At the base of the protest there is the request to shed full light on the responsibilities for the collapse at the Novi Sad station, a tragedy attributed to neglect and the failure to checks related to the widespread corruption in the high government spheres. The government has published on its website, as required by the students, hundreds of documents relating to the renovation of the collapsed canopy, concluded a few weeks before the disaster.

More money at the school

The president, referring to other requests, had declared that 37 criminal proceedings have been started for attacks and attacks on students and professors during the protests and stressed, at the same time, to be ready to grace 13 students and teachers reported for documents criminals. On the fourth request, the 20 percent increase of allocations in support of universities and higher education, Vucic had announced the government’s commitment to make 72 billion of dyles available in this regard (about 600 million euros ).