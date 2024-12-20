Pablo Trincia talks about the Denis Bergamini case with a new podcast and a new docuseries

After the success of And then silence, the podcast and docuseries dedicated to the Rigopiano disaster, Pablo Trincia returns to talk on Sky and Sky TG24, in the form of podcasts and docuseries, about a new case among the most controversial and still little explored of the Italian news. This is the one linked to the disappearance of Denis Bergamini, the talented Cosenza footballer, who died on 18 November 1989 in mysterious circumstances. A story that deeply affected public opinion at the time, intertwining sport, news and justice, and which only recently saw a shocking truth emerge.

Pablo Trincia’s new project, entitled Il cono d’ombra – Il caso Denis Bergamini, is a Sky Italia, Sky TG24, Sky Crime and TapelessFilm production.

The cone of shadow – The Denis Bergamini case: the story

On the evening of November 18, 1989, Denis Bergamini, 27 years old, a promising player in Italian football, died in circumstances that for years were dismissed as suicide. But Denis’s family never gave up, seeking the truth through three decades of struggle and investigations, until the recent first-degree conviction of Isabella Internò, the footballer’s ex-girlfriend.

Through original images, interceptions, audio and video, Pablo Trincia’s journalistic reconstruction retraces the story in an in-depth and touching way, revealing previously unpublished details, the use of innovative scientific analyzes and key moments of a process full of twists and turns, to offer a complete version with an original point of view on a story that has never ceased to question and shake the collective imagination.

The cone of shadow – The Denis Bergamini case: when the podcast and the series come out

The podcast will arrive soon on Sky TG24 and on all streaming platforms and to follow the docuseries will be exclusively on Sky and streaming on NOW.

The interview with Pablo Trincia on the docuseries And then the silence