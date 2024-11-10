Pacco tour, calippo tour and all the aberrations of OnlyFans





Every now and then, by fleetingly looking into the world of OnlyFans, one discovers the existence of situations and activities that it would certainly have been more pleasant to continue to ignore, but which unfortunately it is necessary to know about, especially because they often concern minors or young people who have just turned 18. Apparently, a twenty-year-old who works on OnlyFans has launched what she calls the “Pacco tour”, a non-profit charity initiative to evaluate the genitals of men in Italy who have so little self-respect that they submit to the judgment of the little girl.

This isn’t even a big novelty: in fact it seems that this is the least of it, given that the “Calippo tour” and the “Chinotto tour” had already been proposed, where the ice cream and the drink naturally mean, with elegant reticence, fellatio. They were proposed (and implemented) – obviously! – equally very young girls who live on Onlyfans.

The dynamic is always the same: the girl makes a video in which she gives the happy announcement to the web, then makes another three hundred contents on the issue to respond to the obvious controversies, questions and objections that are posed to her. We are stupid for asking them, probably; yet we must also ask ourselves why, if these things exist.

Having such early access to the world of porn should worry us

The first question to ask should be, in a normal country, why so many very young people choose pornography, or erotic content in general, as their first attempt to enter the world of work; not because pornography is an unseemly career, but because it would require a certain maturity and knowledge of oneself (as well as of sex – real sex, not that of videos with games for avid followers) which a girl is unlikely to have. twenty years. However, it is not difficult to answer: the average teenager today grows up in almost constant contact with the world of social networks, in which she is exposed to female models who can be summarized in the figure of the influencer (or more generally the girl who doesn’t know how he makes bundles of money and shows his purchases and his holidays on the internet) and in that of the “sex worker”. Of course the girls know that women can do dozens of other jobs, but none of them are presented, in their bubble, as the cool one.

Also because the activity on OnlyFans appears to be undemanding: I take two photos, a video, I undress a little, and I have a monthly salary. In reality it shouldn’t be, because it is a job, and therefore it must be done with consistency and commitment if it is to be fruitful; there is a lot of competition, you have to know what to do, have imagination and everything else. But it must also be said that the level of male frustration in the sexual field is such that any woman would probably be able to pick up a few subscribers, even with very poor quality content. As for the psychological burden and the immediate and future consequences, a twenty-year-old, being twenty, doesn’t think about it: which is why she really shouldn’t do that job.

There are many unclear points about how this platform works

However, there is very little clarity, in reality, on the world of OnlyFans, especially in relation to very young “content creators” (how beautiful is this era in which we try to glaze reality with foreign words): some say they have been scammed , attracted by agencies who then exploited them, placing them in conditions of embarrassment and discomfort and inducing them to do things they did not want to do. Since it is about sex, I suppose that investigating the matter in depth is of interest to few, also because the judgment towards a female person who works in that field is only one, always the same.

The second question, even more obvious, in reality, should be which man in possession of his mental faculties would have his penis evaluated by a random girl who has given herself the role of expert (at twenty – sorry, but it makes me laugh): why on earth? What’s the point? Of course, perhaps the hope is not to receive a complete report on size, consistency and shape, but rather to establish a relationship with a young and beautiful girl – I confess that I did not want to inquire enough to find out if she only intends to evaluate or also test. But in reality it is very probable that, even without any possibility of consuming, many men would willingly indulge in such an antics, unaware of the humiliation it constitutes, or in search of it.

Male insecurity and frustration are exploited

Many women happen to receive private messages on social media from men who ask – almost always with a practical and friendly attitude, as if they were asking for tax advice – for a genital evaluation. It happens to me, as a communicator, simply because I have a certain freedom of bodily expression, so to speak. Often (at least in my experience, which I don’t particularly care to expand on) these are men who know they have a small penis, and are obsessed with it: so, they ask the woman for confirmation, sometimes hoping to be reassured, sometimes sometimes enjoying the humiliating response they receive. Other times they are average men in every way, who evidently, for some reason, are galvanized by the idea of ​​the woman not only seeing their equipment, but evaluating it; certainly reassured by the woman’s strict professional ethics, who would never lie, let alone.

Even in this case, there could be much more behind it (apart from the obvious discomfort of the person making a request like this): psychologists and psychiatrists continue to warn us, in vain, against the dangers of virtual sex, when this becomes the only form of sexual satisfaction, and sometimes even interaction with the opposite sex. Just look at the comments under the videos of the girls in question: dozens and dozens of men completely dazed at the sight of a female body, as if they had never seen one and never hoped to see one. But, even in this case, I don’t think anyone is interested in investigating further: even for the men who frequent these sites there is a single, unappealable judgement.

A false intimacy

The girl in question, and like her others, in her videos focuses a lot on the real and authentic interaction she would have with users, no longer seen as nicknames but as people. This is one of the features of OnylFans that have made it so popular: being able to chat directly with the girl, having a direct relationship with her. But what is being sold is a false intimacy, which would have nothing bad in itself if the user were not led to believe otherwise.

Furthermore, sex is transformed into a performative, public activity, with a very evident disproportion in terms of power between the two parties: for just one woman who goes on the “package tour” there are hundreds of men who ardently desire to be one of stages. This state of affairs obviously cannot produce a healthy relationship with sex, which for women is a gain, while for men it is a need. The consequences in terms of relations between the sexes are already clearly visible today.

The point is, obviously, not to denigrate the little girl (who in my opinion should rather be pitied), nor those who benefit from this service of hers (which should rather be called humiliation), but to question ourselves about a society that produces, not too rarely, cases like these . First of all, therefore, it is necessary to clear away both easy accusations of bigotry and demonizations and moralistic judgments, which are of no use to anyone.