Pangolin, on Netflix a documentary dedicated to pangolins by an Oscar -winning director: when it comes out

The Netflix documentary “Pangolin: Kulu’s journey” tells a touching story of rebirth and hope in the world of fauna in danger. A well -kept direction and an empathic approach, for a film that tells the profound bond that can be created between a human being and one of the oldest and most threatened animals on the planet. To direct the film is Pippa Ehrlich, Oscar -winning director 2020 for the best documentary to “My friend at the bottom of the sea” (original title: My Octopus Teacher “), directed together with James Reed. Let’s go into this anomalous and precious project now.

Pangolin: the plot

The documentary follows the path of Gareth Thomas, a passionate naturalist photographer committed to saving a puppy of Pangolino – baptized Kulu – torn from the illegal wildlife trade. With a dedication that will lead him to overcome barriers and difficulties, Thomas throws himself in a commitment that lasts five years, in an attempt to reconstruct the life of a particularly vulnerable animal.

The film gives us back the most intimate moments of this experience: from the discovery of Kulu, so fragile and afraid, up to the daily attempts to make him feel safe and nourished in an environment that reflects his natural habitat. During the difficult enterprise, man confronts the pitfalls of nature and with the harsh reality of illegality that threatened the survival of these extraordinary mammals. The narrative does not neglect the rehabilitation methods, illustrates the challenges in making an animal eating that feeds exclusively with ants and termites, and underlines the importance of any small success of this little great healing path.

The film is a technical report of Kulu’s rehabilitation, but also deepens the emotional impact that this experience has had on Gareth, who admits that he had found himself feeding a sincere affection for the little animal; In a process that sees the man to work to bring Kulu back in freedom and, at the same time, rediscover himself, attributing to the suffering and fragility of others the power to change their vision of the world.

Pangolini

The Naturalistco film enhances the beauty and uniqueness of the pangolins, animals covered by keratin scales which, despite their unusual appearance, are vital creatures for the ecosystem. These animals, notoriously shy and unable to defend themselves effectively if threatened, are now at the limit of extinction due to the illegal trafficking of their products. The work also tells the work of the African Pangolin Working Group, a non-profit organization that struggles for the survival of the four species of pangolino present in Africa.

Pangolin: When it comes out on Netflix

The documentary is distributed by Netflix – all over the world – Monday 21 April 2025.

Pangolin: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ndtbsd6use