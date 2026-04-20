Paolo Stella, new face of ‘Cucine da Incubo’: “We had bodyguards at Amici in 2003. A serious bereavement changed my life"

Actor, writer, designer, influencer and from April 19th new entry in the cast of ‘Cucine da Incubo’, Antonino Cannavacciuolo’s show which returns every Sunday at 9.15pm on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW with new episodes.

Paolo Stella, born under the sign of Pisces in 1978 and competitor in the second edition of Amici di Maria De Filippi in the acting category – it was 2003 – is a multifaceted artist who has ranged between different worlds: from cinema to interior design to writing. He has 4 published novels behind him and his new book comes out in June but among Stella’s many careers there is one that literally saved his life after a serious loss.

This is who Paolo Stella is, told in his own words.

You are the new protagonist of ‘Nightmare Kitchens’, how did it go?

“It was wonderful. I was moved several times on set and Antonino Cannavacciuolo is an extraordinary person, even if we are two different worlds.”

What will we see you do in the program?

“I will take care of the renovation of the premises. I will do the project and get to work actively with my team. I wanted to be an integral part of the transformation of the structures. It is one of the most beautiful aspects of the program and also one of the most exciting. Then I will meet the restaurateurs only when the work is finished to show them the result: that is the real magic.”

Did you ever get emotional on set?

“In 90% of cases people are moved when they see the renovated place and I often couldn’t hold back the tears, I’m a very sensitive person. Then people show you most of the affection immediately after registering, I didn’t expect it at all.”

You are an actor, writer, designer, influencer, but which role do you feel is most yours?

“I shy away from any type of label. The moment you define yourself, you limit yourself. It would be easier at a work level to pigeonhole me into something but I am an extremely curious, extremely creative person so I like to do absolutely different things”.

You have many followers on Instagram, what relationship do you have with social media?

“For me, social media is a showcase and has given me enormous opportunities but I don’t consider myself an influencer. I owe a lot to social media, even for ‘Cucine da Incubo’ they contacted me through social media but it’s only a small part of what I do. I think that a whole life linked only to that medium can be difficult.”

In the past you participated in Amici di Maria De Filippi, what memories do you have of that experience?

“It was a wonderful experience. At the time I was studying architecture and I dropped everything to go to Amici. I did an audition and they took me, I was in the acting category. I had a lot of fun. I really love the medium of television.”

In those days, without social media, TV was a huge success, how did you experience it?

“When I did “Amici”, it was the second edition in 2003, it was shocking because in a quarter of an hour you became famous. At the beginning we filmed with bodyguards, it was a very strange thing. Then the success passes quickly because the following year there are new ones. There is a lot to work on after Amici”.

What did you do after Friends?

“I enrolled in an acting school and began my acting career by leaving university permanently. My mother still cries about this. For 12 years I was an actor, then I left that world too.”

How come?

“I did many series, I loved Rome madly. Then there was something on a personal level: I lost the person I was with and at that moment exposure was very difficult for me so I retired.”

And what did you do from there?

“I retreated into writing, it was my salvation during the mourning process. And I have never left this passion, now my new book is coming out in June. From that moment on I have never returned to acting.”

Is there a professional dream that you haven’t achieved yet?

“I would like to make a film of my book, as a director”.

Is it a dream on a personal level?

“Right now my life is being built with a special person. I would like to get married.”

Is there an aspect of you that others don’t know?

“Sometimes there are days when I don’t feel like doing anything so I watch entire seasons of TV series in a row. It’s really my guilty pleasure. And I eat pizza and tubs of ice cream but no fruit flavours, just creams and whipped cream.”