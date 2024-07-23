Papua New Guinea has 841 different languages ​​spoken: it is the country with the world record

There Papua New Guineaa state in Oceania with its capital Port Moresby, is the Country where the most languages ​​are spoken in the world. In fact, many have been recognised and registered on the national territory 841 different languagesalthough the only three official languages ​​in the State are English, Tok Pisin and Hiri Motu. This characteristic of Papua New Guinea, beyond the record in itself, is called multilingualism, that is, the coexistence in a given territory of different languages ​​that often end up mixing with each other. The linguistic diversity is the result of a multitude of factors: migrations, trade, conquests and colonizations, just to name a few. Beyond Papua New Guinea, let’s look at the ranking – a top 10 – of the countries with the most languages ​​spoken in the world.

World ranking of countries where the most languages ​​are spoken

Here is a graph and, below, the annotated list of the top 10 countries by number of languages ​​spoken, according to Ethnologue data updated to 2023.