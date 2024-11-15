Paradise, the new Disney+ thriller: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

The claim – “Read among the lies” – is almost a manifesto. Disney+ announces Paradisethe new drama series from Dan Fogelman (the creator of This Is Us) with Sterling K. Brown as the protagonist. From the trailer to the release date, through the cast, plot previews and key art, here’s everything you need to know.

Paradise, the trailer

Paradise, previews on the plot

Paradisethe synopsis reads, is set in a quiet, exclusive community inhabited by some of the most important people in the world. But this serenity is shattered when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation opens. The trailer, however, seems to tell of a conspiracy in the White House, the assassination of the president of the United States, the interrogation of a suspected agent, General Staff meetings, top secret information on national security and other types of mysteries. Only time will tell who was able to “read between the lies”.

Paradise, the key art

Paradise, the cast and the production

The series stars Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV. The executive producers are Dan Fogelman, Sterling K. Brown, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, John Hoberg, Jess Rosenthal and Steve Beers.

Paradise, the release date on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ on January 28, 2025 with 3 episodes available at launch, followed by one per week.