Santa Claus, a new Don Diego de la Vega and the beginning of the story of the serial killer with a code. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with new features. Here are all the December 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, all releases for December 2024

Zorro (6 December 2024)

It starts on December 6, 2024 with Zorrothe series about the masked swordsman starring Oscar winner Jean Dujardin. The cast also includes Salvatore Ficarra, Audrey Dana, André Dussollier, Eric Elmosnino and Grégory Gadebois. In 1821, the synopsis says, Don Diego de la Vega becomes mayor of Los Angeles to improve his beloved city. However, the city finds itself in financial trouble due to the greed of a local businessman, Don Emmanuel, and Diego’s powers as mayor are not enough to fight the injustice. Diego hasn’t used his identity as Zorro for 20 years, but it seems he has no choice but to bring Zorro back to life for the greater good. But Diego struggles to balance his dual identity as Zorro and mayor, straining his marriage to Gabriella, who is unaware of his secret. Can Diego save his marriage and his sanity amid the chaos?

Dexter: Original Sin (December 13, 2024)

It continues on December 13, 2024 with Dexter: Original Sinthe prequel series about the serial killer with a code. Set in 1991 Miami, it follows Dexter on his journey from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty impulses can no longer be ignored, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father Harry, he adopts a code that helps him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without ending up in the crosshairs of law enforcement. A particular challenge for the young Dexter, who begins a forensic medicine internship at the Miami Police Department. The cast of the series consists of Patrick Gibson, Christian Slater, Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson and special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar. Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter Morgan’s inner voice.

Dear Santa (December 18, 2024)

Ends December 18, 2024 with Dear Santathe Christmas film by the Farrelly Brothers (those of Dumb and dumber And Everyone is crazy about Mary). The cast includes Jack Black, Robert Timothy Smith, Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, Post Malone, PJ Byrne, Jaden Carson Baker and Kai Cech. Dear Santa, reads the synopsis, is the story of a boy who sends Santa Claus his Christmas wish list with a fundamental spelling mistake, which causes the arrival of an evil Santa Claus who wreaks havoc during the holidays.

