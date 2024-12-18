Science fiction, thriller, drama and even a reality show. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with some new features. Here are all the January 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, all releases for January 2025

Conversations with other women (January 1, 2025)

We begin January 1, 2025 with Conversations with other womenthe film by Filippo Conz starring Valentina Lodovini and Francesco Scianna. The film, a remake of an American feature film of the same name, tells of two ex-spouses who have not seen or heard from each other for nine years and find each other by chance at a wedding in Tropea. A toast together proposed by him is the excuse to break the ice, thus starting dialogues and jokes between the two, understanding that they are still accomplices, despite the fact that they are both romantically involved. Thus they decide, secretly from everyone, to spend hours of passion in her room, convinced that they are living the last petals of a love that has now faded. But it is precisely there that they find themselves faced with the reality of the facts: despite the divorce, the pain of separation, the long years in which they also rebuilt a life with other people, the flame of passion is still lit. In the morning they have to part ways but with two certainties: that of not getting lost again and having to deal with this new reality once they return to their lives.

Curfew, season 1 (January 20, 2025)

It continues on January 20, 2025 with Curfewthe British television series based on the novel The Perfect Alibi and directed by Sarah Walker. Starring Sarah Parish, Mandip Gill and Mitchell Robinson.

The dystopian thriller, we read in the synopsis, explores an alternative reality in which, to ensure the safety of women, men are subject to a curfew from 7pm to 7am and are monitored via electronic devices. The plot thickens when a woman is found brutally murdered during curfew hours, calling into question the effectiveness of security measures and raising questions about the true nature of society. Detective Pamela Green leads the investigation, facing skepticism and political pressure as she tries to uncover the truth behind the murder.

Star Trek: Section 31 (January 24, 2025)

It ends on January 24 with 2025 Star Trek: Section 31the film directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, with a screenplay by Craig Sweeny and story by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt. In the film, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh returns to the role of Empress Philippa Georgiou – the character she also played in Star Trek: Discovery – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Charged with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she must also deal with the sins of her past. The cast also includes Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, Robert Kazinsky, Kacey Rohl, Sven Ruygrok, James Hiroyuki Liao, Humberly Gonzalez and Joe Pingue. Miku Martineau (Kate) plays the young Philippa Georgiou.

