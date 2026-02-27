Paramount+, all releases for March 2026

Taylor Sheridan and more. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with several new features. Here are all the March 2026 releases on the streaming platform.

Marshals: A Yellowstone Story (March 2, 2026)

It starts on March 2, 2026 with Marshals: A Yellowstone Storyspin-off and sequel to Yellowstone.

The series sees Luke Grimes return to his iconic role as Kayce Dutton. The cast also stars Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty and Gil Birmingham.

Leaving Yellowstone Ranch behind, the synopsis says, Dutton joins an elite unit of the US Marshals, putting his skills as a cowboy and Navy Seal to good use to bring justice to the wilds of Montana.

Kayce and her teammates – Pete Calvin, Belle Skinner, Andrea Cruz and Miles Kittle – must face the high psychological cost of being the last line of defense in the war against violence plaguing the region, while balancing duty to their families. For Kayce this also means protecting her son Tate and maintaining her bond with her trusted allies Mo and Thomas Rainwater of the Broken Rock Reservation.

NCIS: Sydney, Season 3 (March 4, 2026)

It continues on March 4, 2026 with the third season of NCIS: Sydneythe Australian extension of the franchise. The cast includes Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle and Mavournee Hazel.

The investigative team, we read in the synopsis, continues to operate among the spectacular Australian settings, tackling increasingly complex cases that intertwine national security, global threats and internal team dynamics. Tension, adrenaline and personal relationships at the center of a season that further raises the stakes.

The Madison (March 14, 2026)

March 14, 2026 is the day of The Madisonthe new six-episode series from the mind of Taylor Sheridan.

The cast consists of Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams, Amiah Miller, Alaina Pollack, Ben Schnetzer, Kevin Zegers, Rebecca Spence, Danielle Vasinova, Matthew Fox and Will Arnett.

The series unfolds across two distinct worlds – the beautiful landscapes of Montana and the vibrant energy of Manhattan – exploring the bonds that keep families together. The Madison follows the story of the Clyburn family, who moved from New York to the Madison River valley in the heart of central Montana, it is a touching tale of pain and human connection.

