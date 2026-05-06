Paramount+, all releases in May 2026

Neo western, crime, medical drama, black comedy. A new month begins and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are all the releases of May 2026 on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, releases for May 2026

Friendship (1 May 2026)

It starts on May 1, 2026 with the film Friendship. Craig, an awkward and socially out of place family man, develops an increasingly close bond with his new neighbor Austin, a charismatic and self-confident meteorologist. What seems like an opportunity to finally build a friendship takes an unexpected turn, bringing out fragility, obsessions and a need to belong that is difficult to manage. Written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, the film is a black comedy that plays on the border between irony and psychological tension. Protagonists Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, flanked by Kate Mara and Jack Dylan Grazer, in a story that pushes the dynamics of male friendship towards uncomfortable territories. A black comedy that closely observes relationships and their contradictions, up to the most extreme consequences.

MIA (7 May 2026)

It continues on May 7, 2026 with MYa crime drama built around a protagonist who evolves episode after episode, until she becomes something completely different. The series consists of 9 episodes. Etta Tiger Jonze (Shannon Gisela) dreams of a different life, far from her surroundings. But when her family is overwhelmed by sudden violence, she is forced to enter a world that until then she had only touched on. In Miami, between crime, unstable alliances and enemies ready to strike first, she begins a journey that constantly puts her to the test. It’s not just survival: it’s a transformation. Driven by the desire for revenge, Etta moves in an unforgiving system, where every choice changes the balance and redefines who you are.

Dutton Ranch (May 15, 2026)

It continues on May 15, 2026 with Dutton Ranch, series created by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan, based on the characters created by executive producers Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The tale of the Dutton family starts again with two of its most iconic faces: Beth and Rip, played by Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. After leaving Montana, the two try to start over in Texas, but the past doesn’t stop chasing them. Between rival ranches, family tensions and new balances to build, their new life immediately turns into a struggle for survival and control of the territory.

Carter (Finn Little) also returns alongside them, while new faces and unstable alliances continually raise the stakes. Also in the cast are Annette Bening, Ed Harris and Jai Courtney, protagonists of a system of power ready to question every certainty. An intense and uncompromising western drama, where family, love and territory intertwine in an increasingly personal challenge.

SkyMed, season 4 (May 21, 2026)

It ends on May 21, 2026 with the fourth season of SkyMed. In-flight interventions, impossible landings and patients to be saved where no one else can reach: the series follows a team of medical rescuers who operate by helicopter in the most remote areas of Canada, where every mission is a race against time.

Over the seasons, between extreme emergencies and lives hanging by a thread, the group has built strong but fragile bonds, continually tested by losses, difficult choices and changing relationships. In the fourth season, the pressure increases: the cases become riskier, the balance is broken and the decisions become increasingly personal. New arrivals bring tension, while those who remain must understand how far they are willing to go. A high intensity medical drama, where action and relationships intertwine relentlessly. With Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Mercedes Morris.

Paramount+, all releases in May 2026