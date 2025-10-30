Horror, comedy, drama and great returns. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with some new features. Here are all the November 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, all releases of November 2025

Crutch (3 November 2025)

It starts on November 3, 2025 with Crutchnew CBS Studios comedy and starring Tracy Morgan. The series revolves around Francois “Frank” Crutchfield (Morgan), aka “Crutch,” an exuberant widowed Harlem shopkeeper whose life is completely turned upside down when his millennial son and free-spirited daughter move back into the family home. The cast, along with Morgan, also includes Jermaine Fowler, Kecia Lewis, Adrianna Mitchell, Adrian Martinez, Braxton Paul and Finn Maloney.

Landman – Season 2 (November 16, 2025)

It continues on November 16, 2025 with the second season of Landmanthe series created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, starring Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Sam Elliott and Andy Garcia. They are also in the cast Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Femore. Landman, the synopsis explains, is a modern-day story of fortune-seeking among oil workers and ragtag billionaires who fuel an oil boom so big it redefines climate, economics and geopolitics. In season two, as oil emerges from the earth, so do secrets, and Tommy Norris’ (Thornton) breaking point may be closer than he imagines. Under increasing pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore) and the shadow of her family, surviving in West Texas is not noble, but brutal. And sooner or later, something will have to break.

Life as Carlo – Final Season (November 28, 2025)

It continues on November 28, 2025 with the final season of Life as Carlothe original series created and starring Carlo Verdone, produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis. The final season resumes following the gaffe that occurred in the third season, during the Sanremo Festival. After a period of self-exile in Nice, Carlo Verdone agrees to return to Rome to teach directing at the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia. Here he faces the challenge of guiding six young directors, between generational gaps and new cultural sensitivities. Meanwhile, his family and friends continue to turn to him for any problem. Between comedy and reflection, Carlo thus signs the final act of his series, choosing to remain behind the scenes and dedicate himself to growing the future of Italian cinema. Alongside Carlo Verdone, the final season stars Sergio Rubini, Monica Guerritore, Antonio Bannò, Caterina De Angelis, Maria Paiato, Claudia Potenza, Filippo Contri, Maccio Capatonda, and numerous guest stars including Francesca Fagnani, Renzo Rosso, Giovanni Veronesi, Vera Gemma and Alvaro Vitali. The cast includes, among others, Roberto Citran, Aida Flix, Alex Badiglio, Tommaso D’Agata, Giada Benedetti, Adele Cammarata, Irene Girotti, Mariacarla Casillo, Phaim Bhuiyan, Matteo Francomano, Pietro Paschini, Stefano Ambrogi, Pietro Ragusa, Riccardo Diana, Giacomo Stallone, Anastasiia Kuzmina, Stefano Fabrizi, Chiara Bassermann, Corinne Jiga, Valentino Campitelli, Daniele Locci, Gloria Coco, Loredana Piedimonte, Roberto Cardone, along with numerous other special participations.

Matlock – Season 2 (30 November 2025)

It concludes on November 30, 2025 with the second season Matlocka modern sequel to the famous 80s legal drama. Kathy Bates plays Madeline “Matty” Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who, after achieving success at a young age, decides to return to work at a prestigious law firm where she uses her modest air and cunning tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior lawyer with a thirst for justice, while Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), son of the firm’s head, is intrigued by Matty and his intelligence. Matty works alongside the firm’s younger partners – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis) – as he tries to establish himself in his high-stakes new world.

Paramount+, all releases of November 2025