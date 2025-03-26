A teen drama, a horror and an animation series. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with some news. Here are all the releases of April 2025 on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, all the releases of April 2025

School spirits 2 (11 April 2025)

It starts on 11 April 2025 with the second season of School spiritsthe supernatural teen drama produced by Awesomeness Studios. The new episodes, read in the synopsis, resume from the shocking ending of the previous one with a first episode entitled “What happened to Maddie Nears?”. In fact, we find the protagonist, played by Peyton List, intent on convincing a doubtful Simon (Kristian Ventura), his only link with the world of the living, to help her trace and recover her disappeared body. During the season, Maddie Nears is still blocked in the afterlife: aware of what has happened to her, she has to bring together her friends in the world of ghosts and in that of the living, to recover the life that has been stolen from her. In addition to Payton List and Kristian Ventura, the drama is played by Spencer Macpherson (Xavier Baxter), Kiara Pichardo (Nicole Herrera), Sarah Yarkin (Rhonda), Pugliese Nick (Charley), Rainbow Wedell (Claire Zomer), Josh Zuckerman (Mr. Martin) and Milo Manheim (Wally Clark). Among the new entrances of this season there will be several recurring guest guest stars: Jess Gabor in the role of Janet Hamilton, Zack Calderon in that of Diego Herrera, Miles Elliot in the role of Yuri and Hang but in that of Quinn. Even Maria Dizzia, who plays Maddie’s mother, Sandra Nears, will return together with Patrick Gilmore in the role of Mr. Anderson and Ian Tracey in that of the Sheriff Baxter.

Smile 2 (April 14, 2025)

Continue on April 14, 2025 Smile 2the new horror film always directed by director Parker Finn and produced by Paramount Pictures, tells what happened after the first chapter. Joel (Kyle Gallner) who suffered the contagion of the demon, finds himself forced to exhibit someone else to a violent trauma so that the spirit moves to a new body. The chain of horrors will propagate up to Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott: a famous pop star who, just when he is about to leave for his tour, finds himself the victim of a series of increasingly disturbing events. To Kyle Gallner (Joel), the only member of the original cast, Naomi Scott were added as Skye, Rosemarie Dewitt who plays Elizabeth Riley, mother and manager of Skye and Miles Gutierrez-Riley, in the role of Josh, a pop star assistant.

PAW Patrol, Season 11 (April 25, 2025)

It ends on April 25, 2025 with six new episodes of the eleventh season of Paw Patrol and the Special Paw Patrol: Big Truck Pups, where Ryder, the puppies and their new friend Al they are ready for the saves on board their brand new Big Truck. The animated series for children follows the adventures of a boy expert in technology named Ryder and his team of puppies ready to save the situation. Whenever there is a problem, Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye puppies are ready for action. United by the goal of teaming up in ensuring the safety of Adventure Bay, no task is too large and no puppy is too small.

