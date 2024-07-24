Paramount+, all the releases of August 2024

The story of a music legend, spies, deadly games, mutant turtles. A new month arrives and Paramount + enriches the catalog with several new releases. Here are all the August 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, August 2024 releases

Self Reliance (August 7, 2024)

We start on August 7, 2024 with Self-reliancethe comedy-thriller written, directed by and starring Jake Johnson, in his directorial debut. The cast also includes Anna Kendrick, Natalie Morales, Mary Holland, Emily Hampshire and Christopher Lloyd.

“A man is offered a million dollars to play a game where hunters try to kill him, and he thinks he’s found the perfect loophole: they can only attack when he’s alone. The only problem is that none of his friends or family believe the game is real. A life-or-death reality game show, where the man discovers there’s a lot to live for,” the synopsis reads.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (August 10, 2024)

We continue on August 10, 2024 with Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtlesthe new animated series about the mutant turtles. The first season “explores the adventures of the pizza-loving heroes who emerge from the sewers and onto the streets of New York – reads the synopsis – . Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo find themselves facing new threats and teaming up with old allies to survive both the lives of teenagers and the villains who lurk in the shadows of the Big Apple”.

Le Bureau – Undercover, seasons 1 to 5 (August 15, 2024)

We conclude on August 15, 2024 with the arrival of the five seasons of The Bureauthe original series on which The Agency. The Bureau, explains the synopsis, tells “the daily life and missions of agents of the main French external security service (DGSE), focusing on the “Bureau of Legends” service, responsible for training and managing undercover agents on long-term missions in areas of French interest. Living for years under false identities, these agents’ mission is to locate and recruit good sources of intelligence. Malotru returns from a six-year mission in Syria and finds it difficult to adapt to “normal” life. When he is informed that Nadia, the woman he was madly in love with in Damascus, is in Paris, he is willing to take risks… for himself and for the Bureau”.

