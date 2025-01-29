Paramount+, all the releases of February 2025

Crime, western, drama and much more. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with several news. Here are the releases of February 2025 on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, the February 2025 series

NCIS: Sydney, Season 2 (February 8, 2025)

It starts on February 8, 2025 with season 2 of NCIS: Sydneythe first series of the franchise on an international scale. The multinational task force is called to keep naval crimes under control in the most disputed ocean stretch on the planet. The team is led by the special agent Michelle Mackey, played by Olivia Swann, and her counterpart, the sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey, played by Todd Lasance.

Yellowjackets, season 3 (February 14, 2025)

Continue on February 14, 2025 with Yellowjacketsshows that tells of a team of high school football players, who survived a plane crash in the remote regions of North America. The series tells their descent from a flourishing team to a wild clan, following the lives that have tried to put together almost 25 years later. In the third season, the Yellowjackets are faced with a fragile victory: the brutal winter that had almost killed her is behind him, but the tensions inside the team put their chances of being saved at risk. In the present, secrets of their past begin to come to the surface. While women struggle to prevent their lives from getting away, they have to face a chilling question: who really are and what dark truths hide from others and to themselves?

1923, Season 2 (February 23, 2025)

Ends on February 23, 2025 with 1923the prequel of Yellostone Created by Taylor Sheridan and interpreted by Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren. In the second season, a cruel winter brings new challenges and outstanding issues to Jacob and dear on the Ratton ranch. With difficult conditions and opponents who threaten to put an end to the inheritance of the Dutton, Spencer embarks an arduous home journey, running against time to save his family in Montana. In the meantime, Alexandra undertakes her heartbreaking transatlantic journey to find Spencer and recover their love.

Paramount+, all the releases of February 2025