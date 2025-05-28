Paramount+, all the releases of June 2025

Reality, animated series for children, movies. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with some news. Here are the releases of June 2025 on the streaming platform.

Memory (June 1, 2025)

It starts on June 1, 2025 with Memorypsychological drama directed by Michel Franco, with Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard. Presented in competition at the 80th International Film Festival in Venice – where Sarsgaard was awarded with the Volpi Cup for the best male interpretation – the film tells the story of two broken souls who meet by chance: Sylvia, a social worker and single mother with a past as an alcoholic, and Saul, a man suffering from early dementia with unpredictable behavior. Their relationship turns into a journey of reconciliation, compassion and new trust.

MTV CRIBS ITALIA, SEASON 5 (10 June 2025)

Continue on June 10, 2025 with the fifth season of MTV CRIBS ITALIA. Giulia Salemi, accompanies the audience to discover the secrets of the coolest celebrities of the moment, with an exclusive tour of their homes: places capable of telling the people who live there, their passions, their past and their future between dreams, desires and ambitions. In the fifth season, the participation, among others, by Claudia Gerini, Elisabetta Gregoraci, Nina Zilli, Giacomo Maiolini, is planned.

My place is here (June 27, 2025)

Ends on June 27, 2025 with My place is herewritten and codirect film by Cristiano Bortone and Daniela Porto, also author of the novel of the same name from which he is taken. Starring Ludovica Martino and Marco Leonardi, the film tells with truth and courage a story of friendship and emancipation in rural Calabria of the 1940s, against the background of post -war Italy. Marta, mother girl promised in marriage to a man who does not like, knows Lorenzo, assistant of the parish priest known as “the man of weddings”, marginalized for his homosexuality. Between the two a profound link is born that leads Marta to discover a hidden community and become aware of its rights. But he will have to defend himself from the prejudices and the patriarchal culture that surround it.

