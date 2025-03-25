“Parasite” and “pathetic”, in the chat of the men of Trump the contempt of the USA for Europe

A Scroccona and pathetic Europe, which always needs the help of the United States to solve problems and which is never willing to do its part. This is the image that appears to have the US administration judging by the comments that exchanged some of its highest level members in a chat. The exchange of messages was made public for the sensational mistake of having also included a journalist in the group on the Signal App: the director of The AtlanticJeffrey Goldberg. A mistake so sensational and absurd as to look like a joke, but that instead it was really committed.

A journalist was added by mistake in a chat to plan the US raid against the Houthi

The group chat served as a virtual war hall to discuss the attacks in Yemen and contained precise information on the weapons packages, the objectives and times scheduled for the attack of March 15 in which more than 50 people died. The members of the group included vice -president JD Vance, the defense secretary Pete Hegseth, the National Security Councilor Mike Waltz, Susie Wiles, head of the staff of Donald Trump, and Stephen Miller, senior councilor of the president.

The fools of Vance

In the conversation, made public complete with Goldberg screenshots, the hardest against Europe turns out to be a vance. Speaking of the attacks against the Houthi rebels, designed to prevent incursions to the commercial ships directed through the Red Sea to and from the Suez channel, the vice -president expressed his doubts.

“3 percent of US trade pass through Suez. 40 percent of European trade do so. There is a real risk that the public does not understand this or because it is necessary,” he wrote, meaning that the attack would benefit from Europe than in the USA. But he added that “the strongest reason to do it is, as Potus said (President Trump, ed.), Sending a message”.

Vance against the EU: “Freedom of word in retreat. The attack of Monaco? The result of political choices”

In short, Vance argues that once again the United States would be doing what Europe should do, that they would be investing resources to ensure European security. And in the conversation he showed the same dusk already shown in the past against those who should be his main allies, those who accused of violating freedom of speech in Munich.

The same who mocked when they talked about sending peace troops to Ukraine, claiming that they had not “fought a war in 30 or 40 years”, despite France and the United Kingdom fought with the US in Afghanistan and Iraq, with the British who have lost hundreds of soldiers.

“European parasitism”

In response to the criticisms of Vance, the defense secretary Hegseth said that the attack would have promoted “fundamental” American values, including freedom of navigation and preventive deterrence, but claiming that it could have been postponed. “The United States will have to reopen these navigation routes,” said Waltz, claiming that the administration has tried to “fill in the associated costs and to make them fall on the European Championships”.

“If you think we should do it, let’s do it. I hate saving Europe once again,” Vance replied at that point. Hegseth gave him reason saying: “I fully share your disgust for European parasitism. It’s pathetic”. But, he added, “we are the only ones on the planet (from our part of the field) to be able to do it”.

At that point Miller, Trump’s councilor, closed the conversation by saying that the president had been clear. “Green light, but soon we will clarify to Egypt and Europe what we expect in return”. For his part, Trump denied being aware of the accident. “I don’t know anything about it. I’m not a big fan of The Atlantic,” he limited himself to saying the president.