Passwords are disappearing: biometric recognition and passkey, the future of online security

The password For decades they represented the main method of protection for online account and digital devices. The rapid and constant evolution of computer threats, however, makes a fact clear: this solution, now considered a “traditional” security method, alone is not enough to make our accounts truly safe. Forget a password, using weak combinations or being victims of phishing attacks are just some of the most common problems related to the use of username-password combination as an authentication tool. More advanced authentication methods, such as the biometric recognition and the passkeycan represent the future of online authentication: the first uses unique physical characteristics, such as fingerprints, facial recognition and iris scan, to unlock access, making this method very safe; Passkey, on the other hand, completely eliminate passwords, based on secure encrypted cryptographic keys on user devices. Although both technologies offer numerous advantages, they also have some critical issues that slow down their adoption on a large scale.

The advantages of biometric authentication

THE’Biometric authentication It undoubtedly represents one of the most promising solutions. Use unique user data, such as fingerprints, facial recognition, etc., to confirm a person’s identity. This method drastically reduces the risk of theft of credentials, since it is not possible to easily replicate the biometric characteristics of an individual. In addition to this, it is a method of authentication that inevitably simplifies the user experience: to rest the finger on a fingerprint reader or carry out the 3D scan of your face, it is certainly easier than to remember the passwords of your multiple accounts.

The advantages of passkey

Another emerging alternative are the passkeydeveloped by companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft. Passkey exploit a public key encryption system to authenticate users without the need for password. A private key is kept on the user’s device, while a public key is stored by the service you want to access. To use them, an additional level of authentication is often necessary, such as a digital imprint or a pin code. This system offers a high level of security against phishing attacks and other computer threats, as well as making access management easier.

The obstacles to overcome

Despite these progress, there are still some obstacles to overcome. As for biometric authentication, there is all the theme linked to the privacy concerns which is intrinsically linked to the management of data so sensitive by the great tech giants of Silicon Valley and China. Regarding passkey, however, it must be said that these are not yet fully supported by all platforms, and synchronization between different devices can be articulated. And then many people are still used to traditional passwords and could be reluctant to get used to new technologies, as far as they are undoubtedly more comfortable to use once configured.

However, the trend is very clear: more and more companies are investing in alternative password authentication systems and, according to what emerges from a survey conducted during the Blackhat USA Conference of 2023 (a conference dedicated to IT security experts), the computer community can only be happy, since 79% of the experts interviewed believe that passwords are already becoming obsolete. The transition to a world without password appears inevitable, the transition to safer authentication systems is already underway and its completion could take place in a relatively close future, at least this is what is hoped.