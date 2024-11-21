PayPal down, unable to access and make payments: problem solved

If you have encountered difficulty using PayPal todayyou were not the only ones. For about a couple of hours late morning on November 21st until this early afternoon, thousands of users globally reported disruptions on the well-known digital payment platform founded by Elon Musk. Technical issues prevented both accessing accounts and completing operations such as checkout and withdrawals. The company confirmed the outage with an update on its services status page, explaining that an unspecified «system problem» impacted several features, including login and peer-to-peer payments. The reports, also collected by monitoring platforms such as Downdetectorthey returned in the early afternoon and the company confirmed that the technicians had solved the problem. At the time we are writing the article the service seems to have actually returned to operation.

PayPal: problems with login, payments and fund transfer

Thousands of PayPal users, at the time of login or during payments And funds transferthey found themselves faced with errors and malfunctions such as inability to access or blocked payments. Among these, many Italian users have also reported difficulties in managing simple operations, such as those mentioned above, which prompted PayPal to release the following statement:

There is a system issue that may affect multiple products in our production environment. Merchants may encounter a large number of the following errors: HTTP 500 error. Our technical team is working to resolve it.

The extent of the disruption was highlighted by data from Downdetectora site that tracks digital service outages. By 12:12 GMTbeyond 7,000 users had already reported problemswith a peak in reports that lasted for several hours. The errors reported, including the message HTTP 500are typical of a server failure. This type of error indicates that the server is unable to handle a request due to internal problems, often linked to overloads or system malfunctions.

Malfunctions also affected Venmothe peer-to-peer payment application owned by the same company, and cryptocurrency-related services. This has caused further disruption for both individual users and merchants who rely on the platform for their daily transactions.

Reports of the malfunction of some PayPal services. Credit: Downdetector.



PayPal down resolved in the early afternoon

As can be seen from the official PayPal website the problem returned in the early afternoon and everything seems to be working normally again. From some quick tests carried out in the editorial office it seems that this is really the case, so you too should be able to access your account, make payments, etc.