The plane of France and the United Kingdom to send peace troops to Ukraine, once the conflict is finished, is “crazy”. Strong attacks from Moscow to the project of the French President Emmanuel Macron and the British Premier Keir Starmer, with Dmitry Medvedev who even says that western countries would be deciding “how many coffins”. The comments come while the American secretary of state, Marco Rubio, and the special correspondent for Donald Trump, Steve Witkoff, are visiting Paris, who will have various meetings not only with Macron but also with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of German and British governments.

The edges of Medvedev

“Apparently the summit of the fascist clique of Ukraine is in Paris for interviews with the United Kingdom, Germany and France on how many European coffins will be willing to accept after the deployment of the troops of the ‘coalition of the willing’ in Ukraine”, wrote on X Medvedev, vice president of the Russian Security Council.

“Despite all their efforts, Paris and London still cannot reach the unit on the support for the crazy crazy they are promoting to deploy in Ukraine what they have called a ‘multinational peace contingent’ made up of units of different NATO member countries,” said the spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, according to the Russian Agency Tass.

The spokesman added that, in addition to French and British, “only the angry Rabbiofobi of the Baltic States” would be ready to join this adventure, which is framed by direct military clashes between alliance and Russia. “Washington is not yet intended, judging by the declarations, to be involved in such an adventure. In general, apparently, he realizes that all this will bring,” added Zakharova.

The talks with Moscow

The spokesman for the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff had a long conversation on a possible path to peace last week. “The United States continue to work in this direction with Europeans and Ukrainians,” said Peskov. “Unfortunately, from the Europeans we see a particular attention to the continuation of the war,” he added.

The Paris meeting reflects Europe’s growing concern for the openings of the US administration towards Moscow, after so far the trump’s efforts have failed to organize a ceased in the Russian-Ukraine war that has lasted for three years.

Putin held the last of the numerous meetings with Witkoff in the hometown of the Russian president, St. Petersburg, last Friday. Russian state media have declared that the talks lasted more than four hours. Trump repeatedly said he wanted to end the “bloodbath”, but has not yet reached a turning point. Moscow said it is not easy to find an agreement and refuses any hypothesis of international contingent in Ukraine.