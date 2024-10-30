Pedro Páramo, the film based on Juan Rulfo’s masterpiece: plot and when it comes out

Soon Netflix will launch a highly anticipated film adaptation: “Pedro Páramo”, based on the iconic novel by Juan Rulfo, a pillar of Mexican and Latin American literature. Directed by renowned cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, known for works such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Silence”, the film promises to transport viewers into a fascinating and surreal universe. In this world, the boundaries between the living and the dead, between past and present, dissolve, giving rise to a unique narrative experience. “Pedro Páramo” is one of the most anticipated film projects of the year, especially for lovers of literature and cinema that combines drama and symbolism.

Pedro Páramo: the plot

The plot follows the journey of Juan Preciado, played by Tenoch Huerta, a young man who, after the death of his mother, travels to the village of Comala to find the father he never knew: Pedro Páramo (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo ). However, upon his arrival, he discovers that Comala is a ghostly city, inhabited by disturbing and mysterious souls.

Through a series of encounters with enigmatic characters, Juan reveals the dark past of his father, a man corrupted by power and an obsession with wealth. The narrative develops in a fragmentary way, in which reality and fantasy intertwine. The film explores deep themes such as regret, power and lost love, especially through the character of Susana San Juan, Pedro Páramo’s childhood love, played by Ilse Salas.

Pedro Páramo: the cast

The cast of “Pedro Páramo” is made up of top-notch talents of Latin American cinema. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, known for his performances in “The Magnificent Seven” and “Goliath”, will give life to the complex and tormented Pedro Páramo, while Tenoch Huerta, already known for his role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, he will play Juan Preciado, the young protagonist searching for the truth about his father.

Ilse Salas, appreciated for her performances in films such as “La Verónica and Güeros”, will play the role of Susana San Juan, the character who embodies love and loss at the heart of the narrative. The film also features the participation of high-caliber actors, such as Yoshira Escárrega and Dolores Heredia, who will give depth to the secondary characters, amplifying the sense of mystery that surrounds the city of Comala.

Pedro Páramo: when it comes out on Netflix

The film will be available on Netflix starting November 6, 2024. This adaptation represents an important challenge for Rodrigo Prieto, who decided to tackle one of the most complex and poetic texts in Mexican literature. With his experience as a director of photography in films of great international importance, Prieto tried to maintain faith in the spirit of the novel, preserving its dreamlike tone and strong symbolic charge. “Pedro Páramo” will definitely be an unmissable event for film fans.