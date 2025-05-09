Pernille 5: on Netflix the return of the Norwegian series, the plot and when it comes out

After the surprising success of the first four seasons, “Pernille” returns to the last act on the Netflix platform. Created, written and interpreted by Henriette Steensruprp, this Dark Comedy Norwegian has conquered criticism and public with the ironic and unsettling portrait of a single mother struggling with the thousand facets of family and professional life. The fifth season, announced as a final chapter, lands on Netflix for an expected farewell that promises to close the events of Pierlille “Pørni” Middelthon and his bizarre entourage. Originally broadcast by viaplay, the series landed on Netflix after the third season, collecting an even wider international audience.

PERNILLE 5: the plot

In these six new episodes, the life of Pørni undergoes a further jolt with the official engagement of her brother Ole Johan with Stephen, who forces her to deal with ceremonies and traditions that once would have liquidated with a look of sarcasm and skepticism. While juggling between the organization of celibacy and the whims of his hysterical sister, Pørni decides to return to work part-time in the childhood assistance service: an environment that puts it in front of difficult cases, documents to be completed and new, painful truths to be accepted. The waiting for Liverpool with the family turns into a very different adventure from expected, which leads the protagonist to measure itself with its own need for independence, the rediscovery of friendship with Bjørnar and the fear of finding yourself alone again, but more aware of before.

Netflix has confirmed that this fifth season will be the last one: an era that ends for one of the most loved Nordic titles in recent years. Steenstrup defined the closure of “Pørni” (this is the original title of the series) as the farewell to an beloved and chaotic family, with which she laughed, cried and recognized itself, thanks to a story of daily madness.

PERNILLE 5: the cast

Always signed by Henriette Steenstrup, writing is assisted by the direction of Hallvar Witzø, a veteran who knows Scandinavian humor. The cast is like usual choral: in addition to the Steenstrup in the role of Pørni, Nils Ole Oftebro (the father), Vivild Falk Berg and Ebbba Bellarubin Jacobsen Öberg (the daughters), together with Jon Rannes, Gunnar Eiriksson, Deniz Kaya, Henrik Mestad, Jan Gunnar Røise, AGnes Kittelsen, return. and Ulrikke Døvigen.

PERNILLE 5: When it comes out on Netflix

The six episodes of the fifth season of the “Pernille” series come from Neflix – all over the world – Thursday 15 May 2025.

Pernille 5: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ur90TFPIPWQ