Peron-Pellegrini against Madonia, pungent Fedez and other gossip to read over the weekend

Dear readers, if you haven’t written your letter to Santa Claus yet, well, we advise you to do so. The countdown to December 25th is going by quickly and if you don’t want to arrive unprepared for the dinner on the 24th and for the Christmas lunch, but also for that of Boxing Day, you can’t miss this weekly edition of our column with a high level of gossip which offers you the right pills to avoid the most uncomfortable questions.

Refined, but juicy, gossip will feed your innermost desires, including that of minding other people’s business. Here is a summary of the gossip that you will not be able to help but comment on this weekend (and which will be very useful to you even in about twenty days). Happy, curious, reading.

The expulsion of Madonia

Without falling into blasphemy, the exclusion of Angelo Madonia from Dancing with the Stars recalls the expulsion of Adam (and Eve) from Eden. Not so much for the religious symbols – the apple, sin, etc. – but more for the idyllic condition, at least professionally, that the dancer lived in the program. Dancing is one of Rai’s most long-lasting and successful jewels. It has been on the air for 19 years and almost always goes head to head, often even surpassing, Mediaset. Every year, more or less well-known characters accept the challenges of staying in time, learning choreography and, above all, the possibility of being ridiculous. Therefore, Ballando could be considered the Eden of Rai and Angelo the Adam of TV. Never in 19 years had it happened – it was Milly Carlucci, the artistic director, who underlined it – that a professional was sent away in this way. The press release arrived on Monday with the decision from the production and Viale Mazzini. Nothing more could be done. Federica Pellegrini, previously paired with Madonia, will now be led by Samuel Peron, a very well-known face on the show who, however, had hung his shoes on the wall.

Officially no regrets, no discontent, but the resentment overflows between the lines of the unsaid. According to what both Carlucci and Pellegrini report, the couple never got along and this is not good. Professionals are an active part of production; it is their being dance masters that allows the show to go forward. This year Madonia appeared almost distracted. He states that the presence of his partner, Sonia Bruganelli, on the show has nothing to do with it, but Pellegrini states something else: “I noticed, while we were in front of the jury, that he often turned to look at her. And in fact then he did that outburst. These attitudes pissed me off. I’m sorry because we wasted two months of work.” The first part of the response concerns last Saturday’s live broadcast, but the addition “these attitudes pissed me off” reiterates what Carlucci said in the previous days: Madonia often let his private life mix with his professional one. Hence the short circuit.

If all this wasn’t enough, in these days of dancing chaos, a suspicion has begun to arise: are Madonia and Bruganelli in crisis? Some clues suggest that the answer is “yes”.

Federica Pellegrini freezes Madonia: “Certain attitudes pissed me off”

Milly Carlucci and the problems with Angelo Madonia: “Never happened in 19 years, we couldn’t move forward”

Chiara Ferragni, Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, the paparazzi and Fedez

Love is not beautiful if it is not photographic. Never before has Chiara Ferragni posed – more or less unconsciously – for the lenses of the paparazzi as in recent months and weeks. This summer the holidays as a single and now the weekends as a high school sweetheart. Chiara and Giovanni exchange kisses, caresses, hold hands and go dancing until the wee hours. It would almost be worth asking: who is this Chiara who is so casual? There are those who see malice in it, an influencer’s way of being at the center of attention again for something light-hearted after the months in national newspapers, first for the accusation of fraud with the Pandoro case and then with the divorce from Fedez. And the rapper, guest of the radio program La Zanzara, by Giuseppe Cruciani, commented for the first time officially on his ex-wife’s new love. The surname Tronchetti Provera rhymes with Pirelli and right near the Sole24Ore studios in Milan is the large Pirelli building. Teased by Cruciani, Fedez underlined that for Christmas he wouldn’t mind receiving a “pair of winter tires” as a gift. Is Federico Lucia a little annoyed by Giovanni’s cumbersome surname?

Fedez, the unexpected joke about Ferragni that hits her boyfriend Tronchetti Provera. Air of jealousy?

Chiara and Giovanni: the kisses and cuddles that tell of their love (complete with a visit to a jewelry store)

There is no peace in the Totti household

Francesco Totti might not have a very peaceful Christmas. After the accusations of child abandonment – according to Ilary Blasi he had left his youngest daughter Isabel at home alone (which seems untrue) – Totti would now be under investigation for failure to declare part of his income. The expected sentence ranges from 2 to 5 years. The issue is not new: months ago, following some tax checks, it emerged that Francesco had made advertising appearances for the compensation of which he would not have opened a specific VAT number, even though the commercials were not an occasional activity for him . The debt of a few thousand euros would have turned into a figure of around 200 thousand euros, which the former Roma captain has already paid. However, at the beginning of autumn, the prosecutors decided to enroll Pupone in the register of suspects for failure to declare part of his income. Within two weeks, barring last-minute surprises, Totti will have to go to the prosecutor’s office with his lawyer.

Totti under investigation for failure to declare part of his income

Andrea Giambruno a repentant man: an apology to Giorgia Meloni

Andrea Giambruno, Giorgia Meloni’s ex-boyfriend, commented for the first time on the outbursts – in which he addressed flirtatious phrases to the journalists who worked, and still work, with him – which were published by Striscia 13 months ago. Guest of Diritto e Rovescio, Paolo Del Debbio’s program, Giambruno publicly apologized to his ex-partner and mother of his daughter, Prime Minister Meloni, to his entire family, to his daughter and also to the colleagues involved in the scandal. “My life actually crumbled overnight, I was scared when I saw that truck again, I couldn’t see myself and the first time I saw that thing there I didn’t recognize myself in it.” Giambruno said limited his words to a mistake, that is, having mixed private and professional life – and here he reminds someone -, to having considered “colleagues” “friends”. so, that’s not the my behavior in the workplace. I saw myself like that, with those phrases, with those utterances… I was ashamed of myself”, Giambruno further explained.

Andrea Giambruno: “My life crumbled in one night. I apologize to my family, I had to protect them”

The gossippins

Sophie Codegoni and the interrogation

For five hours, Sophie Codegoni was interrogated on the fourth floor of the Palace of Justice in Milan. No step back from the accusations made against Alessandro Basciano, her ex-partner and father of her daughter, Celine Blue. Codegoni reiterated what had already been stated, confirmed the threats and insults, and said she was available to produce new chats. Meanwhile, Basciano is questioned – if we can say so – by Fabrizio Corona who continues to sponsor his parody of Verissimo, Silvia Toffanin’s programme, called “Falsissimo”.

You can’t control the heart and not even the mortgage

Valentina Ferragni and her partner, Matteo Napoletano, have decided to invest in brick and mortar. The two have in fact bought a house, entirely to be renovated, in Milan. Together for less than two years, the lovebirds have decided to build an aviary just for them. What can I say, good luck!

The hunchback shot

Samuel Peron and Federica Pellegrini dealt a nice blow to Angelo Madonia. The two will perform together for the first time on Dancing with the Stars on Saturday evening, after Madonia’s exclusion from the show. On Instagram Peron shared a video in which he jokes with Federica, what captures attention – in addition to an obvious feeling between the two, perhaps helped by what happened last Saturday – is not the words they address, but the song chosen. In the background you can hear the lyrics of “I forget everything” by Emma Marrone very well. The chosen portion of the song seems to be a dig at Madonia: “And so I forget everything, I forget everyone, the places I’ve seen, the things I’ve said, the destroyed dreams”