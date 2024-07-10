Peru vs. Canada Memes: The most POPULAR and CRUEL after the defeat of the Bicolor

Canada faced Peru today, Tuesday, June 25 at 5:00 p.m. (Peruvian time), in the second match of Group A of the 2024 Copa América, which took place at the stadium Sporting Park of Kansas City. Amidst the excitement and despair that this exciting encounter generated, fans let their creativity fly and designed hilarious memes that have become a viral phenomenon on social media, causing thousands of laughs. Unfortunately, the Bicolor fell by the minimum difference and will have to fight against Argentina this Saturday, June 29th.

Copa America 2024: memes from Peru vs. Canada

“Peru vs. Peru with a leaflet”

Under the ingenious title of “Peru vs. Peru with a leaflet”, Internet users have taken on the task of creating the most hilarious images for this important meeting.

Memes brought thousands of smiles to users. Photo: LR/X composition

Memes that made everyone laugh before the Peru vs. Canada match

The memes They didn’t take long to respond. On Twitter, fans showed their creativity with images and videos that highlighted the similarity between the flags and, of course, the match between Peru and Canada.

Memes brought thousands of smiles to users who are eagerly awaiting the Peru – Canada match. Photo: LR/X composition

The followers of the Bicolor They hope that their team will achieve a victory that will bring them closer to the next phase of the tournament, while enjoying the creativity and ingenuity of the memes that have accompanied this peculiar preview.

On social media, users shared the funniest memes one day after the Peru-Canada clash. Photo: LR/X composition

