Peruvian traveled to Morocco and dies in flood: family asks for support to repatriate body

Every year, many Peruvians decide to cross borders in search of better job opportunities that allow them to access more attractive salaries and thus improve the quality of life of their families. However, this search for progress is not without risks, especially when faced with unexpected phenomena such as natural disasters.

Unfortunately, this is the case of Manuel Chegne Tiburcioa 56 year old Peruvianwhose dream of prosperity abroad ended tragically when lost his life in a flood while he was in Morocco for work reasons.

The number of deaths continues to rise. Photo: screenshot/Buenos Días Perú/YouTube

How did the accident happen?

The tragic event that claimed the life of Manuel Chegne Tiburcio occurred when he was on his way to the airport to return to Canada. His son, Alexander Chegne Zaldivar, recounted how the truck in which his father was traveling was surprised and dragged into a river by a sudden avalanche. Both the compatriot and another foreign worker managed to escape from the vehicle in a desperate attempt to save their lives. However, both were swept away by the powerful current of the mudslide, and thus lost their lives by drowning on the spot.

So far, there are 18 deaths, including two Peruvians. Photo: EITB Media

Why did Manuel Chegne Tiburcio travel to Morocco?

In March 2024, Manuel Chegne Tiburcio received a job offer to work for a mining company in Canada. This same company sent him to Morocco in August to continue his work, and it was on his way back to the airport to go to Canada that the accident happened. According to his son Alexander Chegne, the company his father worked for had a project in Morocco, and together with a group of colleagues, he was sent to contribute to it.

“From Canada, I suppose the company had a project and that is why they sent him and another group, from what I understand from colleagues, to Morocco to work. Well, when he had already returned from Morocco to the airport to go to Canada, this event happened,” said the son. This trip marked a tragic turn in Manuel’s life, abruptly interrupted by the natural disaster that he encountered on his way.

Manuel Chegne Tiburcio lived in Cajamarca. Source: Rotafono

Family asks for help to repatriate the body of Manuel Chegne Tiburcio

The family of Manuel Chegne Tiburcio faces an agonizing wait in their attempt to repatriate his remains to Peru after his tragic death in Morocco. Several days have passed since the incident and they still do not have the precise information or the necessary support to proceed with the repatriation. Desperation grows when they do not see their father’s name identified in the international news coverage, which complicates the process even more.

Alexander Chegne Zaldivar, Manuel’s son, has made an emotional appeal through the media such as Latina Noticias: “I am asking for support, please, spread the word because even in the news that I have seen that came out first to At the international level, my father’s name is not identified“I ask the Foreign Ministry or the company itself to expedite the paperwork for my father’s prompt expatriation.”

The family hopes to be able to transfer Manuel’s remains to Cajamarcawhere he had lived for more than 20 years. This place, which holds so many memories and special moments for him, his children and his wife, is where they wish to give him a Christian burial and bid him farewell with dignity.