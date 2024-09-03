Peruvian woman in Canada surprised by the price of ‘band-aids’ in supermarket: “I’d rather use scotch tape with cotton”

Millions of Peruvians decided emigrate to other countries with better economic solvency to build a promising future. One of them was a young woman who established a Canada his new home. During his stay he went to a supermarket in North America and was very surprised to see the price of a box of bandages, better known as ‘curitas’ (band-aids) in PeruThe video, as expected, quickly went viral on social media.

Through a video shared on the @alqcontar account, the young woman walked through the section of medical supplies and did not hesitate to express his astonishment at seeing the prices of some items, which he said, are very cheap in his country of origin.

“In Peru, the priests are 10 for one sol. Look at these prices: 8, 10 dollars for the same amount,” said the immigrant.

Seconds later, he advised people traveling to other countries, especially Canada, to bring band-aids to avoid paying exorbitant prices for the product in supermarkets.

“You guys always ask us what you should bring here: Band-Aids. Remember this. Bring Band-Aids and you can give me one because I’m looking for them,” the girl said jokingly.

Her companion also dared to say a few words that brought a smile to the faces of social media users: “Girl, at this rate I’m going to have to put scotch tape on myself with cotton and that’s it.”

What are ‘curitas’?

The “band-aids” either “bandages” are colloquial terms used in some Spanish-speaking countries, such as Mexico and Peruto refer to adhesive dressings, also known as Band-Aids or Bandages elsewhere. These dressings are small adhesive bandages used to cover and protect small wounds, such as cuts, scrapes, or blisters.

Band-Aids typically have a small absorbent pad in the center that is placed over the wound to absorb bleeding and protect the affected area from infection, while the adhesive holds the dressing in place on the skin.

What did users say on social media?

“They are different qualities”, “I bought a waterproof one for 8 soles at Inkafarma”, “I’ll bring them their pack of band-aids”, “The good thing is that those do work. The ones from Peru are a disaster, you don’t finish sticking them on and they’ve already come off”, “Thanks for the tip. My landlord in downtown Lima sold me 20 band-aids for one sol”, wrote users on social media.