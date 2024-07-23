Peruvian woman reveals she earns US$70,000 a month as an office worker in CANADA: “I only pay $600 in rent”

Often, many young people from Peru and Latin America decide to travel abroad in search of better job or educational opportunities. Among the wide range of countries to emigrate to, Canada stands out as one of the favorites, as it offers considerable benefits to those who want to increase their income. This was demonstrated by a Peruvianwho has caused surprise on TikTok by sharing the high salary he receives for a month of work.

In a video posted by the TikTok account @robertoemigra, a young Peruvian woman from the city of Lima has surprised more than one user of the Chinese platform by revealing that she earns between $60,000 and $70,000 a month in Canada. According to the Lima native, she currently works in the administration of a Canadian law firm.

He also said that his salary does not go to paying rent, as he lives in his father’s house paying a total of US$600.

“I’m from Lima, Peru. I work in administration for a law firm. Here in Canada I’m (earning) between 60,000 and 70,000 dollars a month (…) Right now I’m (living) at my father’s house and I pay 600 dollars in rent,” said the young Peruvian.

What are the highest paying jobs in Canada?

Canada has become the country of job opportunities for foreigners. Of the many jobs offered by Canadian companies, there are some that are positioned as the best paid in this region of America, according to the web portal Information Planet. These are:

Civil, software and systems engineers: The constant economic expansion makes these professions one of the most in-demand in Canada. According to the portal, those who wish to practice these specialties in the North American country earn on average between 4.72 and 6.33 dollars per hour. That is, up to 1,500 dollars per month.

Financial managers: A financial analyst or manager can find great opportunities in Canada. According to the portal, you can earn approximately 1,700 Canadian dollars per month, or approximately 4,672 soles per month.

Counters: Accounting is another of the most sought-after degrees in Canada. A graduate of this degree who works for a company in that country earns around 43,240 Canadian dollars per year.

What do I have to do to go to work in Canada?

These are some of the requirements you must meet to be able to go to work in Canada:

Being over 18 years.

Have a valid passport.

Speak English or French fluently.

Have a degree and verifiable work experience.

Adapt your resume to Canadian standards.

Have a bank account.

Process a Social Security Number (SIN).

How many hours a day do people work in Canada?

The normal working hours for an employee in Canada are eight hours per day, totalling forty hours per week. In a week that includes one or more public holidays, the working hours are reduced by eight hours for each public holiday.

How much is a good salary in Canada?

In most jobs in the country, salaries increase with experience, quickly reaching CAD 60,000 per year. In general, qualified professionals usually have an average annual income of CAD 120,000.