Phenomenology by Stefano De Martino





They did not see him arrive. Sentence that is very well on Stefano De Martino, one who as a dancer in the race to “Amici” found himself at the helm of the most viewed program – Sanremo and Nazionale aside – of Italian TV. There is no stuff he touched that he does not become gold, a sort of king Midas that everyone wants and everyone praise. Merit of innate and objective quality, but also of a good dose of luck. That, you know, never hurts.

De Martino was able to drive a Ferrari

Get to “your business” After Amadeus, in fact, it was not properly a misfortune. Yes, the comparison with the predecessor put chills and detractors waited for him at the passage, however Collecting the witness of a healthy program allowed De Martino to immediately get driving a Ferrari. Legitimate to ask what the results would have been if his advent had occurred in 2017, when the Rai 1 game was suspended for low listening, touching the lowest point of its existence.

In any case, De Martino has its merits, because the ‘cars’ must still be able to maneuver. And he was very good at avoiding skidding and road exits and, later, to further increase the speed on the track, bringing his own style and introducing his own language.

De Martino’s main quality is that of being – or being – popular. It embraces any type of audience, especially the Campania one (real engine of contemporary television), without sin of transversality.

The comparison with Cattelan

In a sense, The exact opposite of Alessandro Cattelan, a professional with excellent qualities that has been in the waiting room since time immemorial. If De Martino have not seen him arrive, Cattelan has always been there, the eternal promise to which he seems to be up that occasion that is never granted to him.

The two, often included in the same category of ‘conductors of the future’, actually bring almost ten years of difference. Not exactly of peers. Very distant for style and genres, they end up touching ‘on the evening of Tuesday, with “Tonight everything is possible” that pulled in a domineering way “Tonight there is Cattelan”, which placed in other days would mark half of the share. The pop against the niche, the empathic against the detached, which most of the time does nothing to avoid painting as such.

De Martino, for now, has not made a mistake. “Business of your”, “step”, even “bar star”, archived after 49 overall episodes following the example of Renzo Arbore, his only great point of reference: “Surely he is the person to whom I inspire me and I refer more often. I really like his taste, his way of writing and leading, so participatory. I try not to make myself influenced by contemporary conductors so as not to be a copy, but I am looking for a copy of the past..

Alessandro Cattelan, the eternal young promise in an elderly country

The group idea

An example that De Martino emula especially in concept of ‘chorus’ and team. To date, every adventure has always included the idea of ​​the group, formed when possible by friends and faithful and, in the case of “your business”, favored by the competitors, with whom to give life to moments of complicity, dances and curtains.

A harness made possible by the ‘chaos’ of which De Martino loves to feed on. The proof of the definitive nine, therefore, will be overcome when the face of Torre del Greco will be able to make itself autonomous and to give up all that background confusion that so far represents the perfect soundtrack.