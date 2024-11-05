Piedone – A cop in Naples, the series inspired by the iconic character of Bud Spencer arrives

Bud Spencer’s iconic Inspector Rizzo returns to the small screen in the new Sky series “Piedone – A cop in Naples”, a four-episode story starring Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah – The series) in the role of police inspector Vincenzo Palmieri, spiritual heir of Inspector Rizzo of Spencer.

This new crime drama set in Naples and branded Sky Original, is directed by Alessio Maria Federici (Non ci resto che il cielo – The series, (Im)perfetti Criminali, Generazione 56K)) and features, in addition to Salvatore Esposito, Silvia D ‘Amico and Fabio Balsamo. But let’s find out something more about this new title arriving on Sky and NOW.

Piedone – A cop in Naples: cast and characters

Salvatore Esposito (Gomorrah – The Series, Fargo, Spaccapietre) I played Vincenzo Palmieri, a police inspector and spiritual heir of Inspector Rizzo made immortal by Bud Spencer with the now legendary “Piedone Lo Sbirro” (1973), Silvia D’Amico (Christian , Commander, All Home Well – The series) in that of commissioner Sonia Ascarelli, head of the police detachment at the port of Naples, and Fabio Balsamo (Blessed are you, Generation 56k, Small fish) in that of deputy inspector Michele Noviello.

Piedone – A cop in Naples: the plot

For Vincenzo Palmieri, returning to Naples means closing accounts with the past. A pupil of the popular Commissioner Rizzo, known as Piedone, he will have to win the trust of his new team and demonstrate that his unconventional methods are the best weapon for solving cases in a complex city like his. Commissioner Sonia Ascarelli, a determined policewoman who is very different from him, will definitely give him a hard time. Between one investigation and another, in which there will be no shortage of twists and smiles, Vincenzo will try to make peace with his ghosts in a city that always has something to teach.

Piedone – A cop in Naples: when he comes out

The series will be broadcast from Monday 2 December on Sky Cinema Uno and streaming only on NOW.

The trailer for Piedone – A cop in Naples