Piero Chiambretti salt on the boat, but the route is always the same





“He has been the usual Chiambretti, for years.” You feel it repeated constantly and the judgment seems to have become almost an indelible brand on the skin of the Turin conductor, returned to one week with “as long as the boat goes”. Twenty -five overall episodes – at least for this first phase – which report Piero Chiambretti in the prime time access of Rai 3, where everything was born and where, probably, we admired its most creative and inspired version. Today as then, Chiambretti chooses the open air and not the television studies, but the Piero of 2025 is very different from the Pierino degli Alori. Inevitably and, perhaps, even rightly.

“The usual Chiambretti,” we said. Refrain that now persecutes him, as if it were the perfect representative of a television always the same as herself. However, if you look around, you don’t take too long to detect that De Filippi, Scotti, Carlucci and Bonolis also have been carrying out the identical scheme for at least a quarter of a century.

The accusation, however, applies only for Chiambretti who, in fact, loves to relaunch with transmissions that systematically rest on the same system: interviewer sitting and he stands ready for interrogation. This was the case to “Markette”, to the “Chiambretti Night”, at the “Grand Hotel Chiambretti”, at the “Chiambretti Supermarket”, to the “Republic of Women” and, looking at the present, is thus “women on the verge of a nervous crisis”.

The face to face is his strong, or at least what enhances him most. This is why not even “as long as the boat goes” comes out of that circuit, with the true efficacy found in the context.

Strengths and limits of “until the boat goes”

Chiambretti travels the Tiber, doing on the river what he could do very well elsewhere. Here then a metaphor should be associated with the boat: “We are the boat who travel on the river of life with great precariousness”. But when on Friday the Tiber was declared innavigable by the Civil Protection because of bad weather, forcing the landlord to consult Giovanna Botteri from the Cavour bridge, it was possible to analyze the ‘net’ program, discovering that substantially nothing had changed.

The strength of “until the boat goes” lies solely in the suggestive and unpublished panorama that if on the one hand grants, on the other hand, it takes away, limiting Chiambretti and its guests to physical immobility and a more perceived solitude. The defect, in fact, lies in the absence of ‘density’, to which the lack of distractions is added. Chiambretti, equipped with formidable dialectic, is at the same time deprived of that sort of ‘orderly chaos’ which would prevent him from remaining a double wire in the form of the correspondent.

“I have my brand, someone confuses this concept thinking that he always does the same transmission, but I can assure that I am the same, that I have continuity in my style,” said Chiambretti some time ago to TvBlog, underlining how he loved drawing customized dresses “that must necessarily have an element that repeats itself”. The latter dress, albeit shiny, is no exception.