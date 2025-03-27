Pikachu chased by the police together with the demonstrators in Türkiye: the video becomes viral

Among the people who have fallen in these days in Türkiye to protest against the arrest of the mayor of Instanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, Pikachu was also spotted. The video of a demonstrator who presented himself to a procession against the detention of the main opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan became viral, dressed as the famous Japanese cartoon character Pokemon.

Türkiye, protests do not stop: over a thousand arrests. Erdogan: “Enough chaos, you can’t govern”

The movie shows the bizarre moment when Pikachu runs away chased by the police together with the demonstrators in the city of Antalya. The images were also shared by the Officer of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) of Imamoglu with the inscription: “The spray with the chili pepper, which affects even Pikachu, will do nothing to you or me! Resist in Pikachu”.

Pikachu’yu bile ethkileyen bottle gazı healthy Bana ne Yapmaz!#Direnpikachu pic.twitter.com/uvneu6dzry – chp i̇letişim (@chp_iletisim) March 27, 2025

Hundreds of arrests

Imamoglu, Erdogan’s main rival, has been imprisoned pending a trial for embezzlement, accusation that he denies and affirms to be politically motivated. His arrest has unleashed the largest anti -government protest of the last ten years and has led to over 1,900 arrests in eight days of mass protests across the country.

. . . . . .

The correspondent of the BBC expelled

Ankara’s authorities also arrested and expelled the correspondent of the BBC from Istanbul, Mark Lowen, accusing him of “threat to public order”. “This morning (March 27) the Turkish authorities expelled the correspondent of the BBC News Mark Lowen from Istanbul, after taking him from his hotel the day before and having retained him for 17 hours”, reads the note released by the British broadcaster.

“This is an extremely worrying accident and we will resort to the Turkish authorities ”, commented Deborah Turness, CEO of the BBC news.