Pistorius pulls out of the chancellery race: free field for Scholz

A step back just when the spotlight was ready to shine on him: this is how Boris Pistorius, the currently most popular politician in Germany, surprised everyone by announcing that he will not run for the leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). With a short video on his social channels, the current Defense Minister paved the way for outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, ready to attempt a difficult reconfirmation in the next early elections, scheduled for February 23

Scholz and the party leaders have said they want to react and recover from the significant deficit in the polls. They highlighted the successes of the three-year Scholz government and denied that their party was responsible for the infighting that led to the collapse of the three-party coalition government this month. However, the public debate on who should lead the party’s recovery has been interpreted by public opinion as further damage and a split for the SPD.

Reconciling the party is a priority

To put an end to the rumors that saw him as a candidate designated to relaunch a party in clear difficulty (just 15 percent of the vote in the latest polls), Pistorius in Thursday’s message, in addition to denying his own candidacy, also spent words of praise for Scholz, calling him an “extraordinary chancellor” for his leadership of the three-party coalition during years of crisis and attacks on democracy. “And he is the right candidate,” he added.

The Defense Minister had repeatedly reiterated his support for the current leader, without however explicitly ruling out his candidacy until yesterday. “The discussions about the candidacy for chancellor in recent weeks have generated growing uncertainty in the SPD and, moreover, are damaging my party, of which I have been a member for 48 years,” Pistorius said. “I didn’t start this discussion, I didn’t want it and I didn’t propose myself at all. Now we have a common responsibility to put an end to this debate, because there is a lot at stake,” he concluded. The party leadership is therefore expected to formally nominate Scholz as its chancellor candidate on Monday.

The challenge remains arduous

The end of speculation on a possible alternative to Scholz for the Social Democrats will certainly not make his re-election easy. During his mandate the Kanzler he has been criticized for the weak leadership of his fragile “traffic light” coalition with the Greens and Liberal Democrats.

Surveys in hand, Friedrich Merz’s opposition Christian Democrats are in the lead with 33 percent, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany party at 18 percent. Only on the last step of this podium do we find the Social Democratic party, stalled at 15 percent with uninspiring growth prospects given the probable re-nomination of Scholz, not exactly at the peak of his popularity.