Plane crashes near Terni’s Alvaro Leonardi airfield: two dead

Today, around 1:00 pm, a four-seater plane crashed in the Maratta area near Ternia short distance from the “Alvaro Leonardi” airstrip causing the death of the two people on board, the pilot and the passenger, two men of about 60 years old. According to initial reconstructions, the accident occurred shortly after take-off from the airstrip, where it had made a brief stopover on its way from Foligno to L’Aquila. As soon as it passed the nearby E45 highway, the ultralight would therefore have precipitate.

The crash would have therefore given rise to a fire which had time to spread to the surrounding vegetation before three teams of Firefighters intervened. The Flying Squad of the Terni Police Headquarters and the Local Police also arrived on site. Currently the Terni Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to understand what happened and what caused the accident.

According to initial reconstructions, the aircraft involved in the disaster reportedly bore the writing “Aeroclub Pescara”. Comparing the aircraft available in the fleet of the aeroclub with the images of the accident, the plane would appear to be a four-seater ultralight P66C I-IABSproduced by the company Partenavia starting from 1978Its wingspan is 9.98 metershas a maximum take-off weight of 990 kg and is equipped with a single engine from 160 horsepower capable of reaching a maximum speed of 241 km/hat a cruising speed of around 218 km/h.