Please do not watch “Suddenly I’m Getting Married for Christmas” on Prime Video





From November 28th on Prime Video the film Suddenly I’m Getting Married will be available for streaming, a 2023 comedy which, even if it is informally defined as Suddenly Christmas 2, is more of a reboot than a sequel to the film also released on Prime Video during the Christmas period. but from two years ago (in the sense that it does not continue the story of the first film, but tells another one with the same characters).

A few days after its release, this film is at the top of the ranking of the most viewed content in Italy on Amazon’s streaming platform, ahead of titles like Alex Cross or Dinner Club 3, so you might think that many people are watching it and it deserves it. a chance. We too made this mistake, despite a very low score in the reviews of those who saw it before us, encouraged by the decent experience of the first film, which even deserved a remake with Danny De Vito and Andie MacDowell entitled Oops It’s Christmas Already (A sudden case of Christmas), out in Italian cinemas these days after a digital release in the USA at the beginning of November.

And it was precisely a mistake because Suddenly I’m Getting Married at Christmas is a film full of errors and inconsistencies that barely stands on the comic verve of Diego Abatantuono, Nino Frassica, Mago Forest and Elio. But before expressing our opinion, here is the summary of the plot.

What is it about Suddenly I’m getting married at Christmas

So, first of all there is no longer Lodo Guenzi, but not because in the first film Giacomo and Alberta separated at the end, but because Giacomo, Alberta’s husband (Violante Placido) is now played by Primo Reggiani.

Chiara has also changed: in the first film there was Sara Ciocca, now Valentina Filippeschi who, even if she is a year younger, is still older than the character in the first film.

And so Alberta Giacomo and Chiara go to the mountains to the hotel in the Dolomites of Lorenzo, Alberta’s widowed father, to spend the Christmas holidays with their family.

At dinner, Lorenzo has a surprise for his family and also for Otto, his faithful hotel manager played by the Magician Forest. And the surprise is Serena (Carol Alt), his new girlfriend. Who immediately becomes betrothed, when Alberta points out that the Christmas holidays are spent with the family.

But Alberta did not intend to suggest to her father at all that he organize a wedding in two days, on the contrary she is very worried about her father and fears that this woman she has just met wants to take advantage of her beloved parent. So he begins to investigate, and although nothing can be found online by searching for his name, he manages to discover something that could change his father’s mind.

In the meantime, a sort of revival of Don Camillo and Peppone is being staged in the town, with Don Michele (Nino Frassica) and the mayor Zandonai (Elio) competing for everything for the upcoming celebrations, from the tree to the choir, from the living nativity scene to a very young TikTok singer who is Chiara’s idol. And here we stop to avoid spoilers, in case you still want to see this film all the way through.

Why not see Suddenly I’m Getting Married at Christmas

An example of the inconsistencies this film is full of: in the evening Lorenzo introduces Serena to family members and Otto, the next morning Alberta sees her doing yoga and Otto explains to her “he does the sun salutation every morning”, as if he already knew her for a long time.

Another example: no one has anything to complain about an American called Serena Camerigo and lives alone in a small village in Cadore, Alberta searches for her name without results, yet later when a woman gives Serena the documents with that name and surname she reads them and repeats them, saying she has to get used to them, as if she were reading them for the first time.

And these are the first two examples that came to mind, of the many moments in which this sequel that is not a sequel creaks from the point of view of logic.

So if like us you are a spectator who can’t help but notice certain details, save yourself watching this film. Which, more generally, is more a sequence of skits, some funny, some less so, than a real film, despite it being released in cinemas a year ago.

In short, we are absolutely not against light films, in fact we have been avid users of them more or less always, and we also understand the singular scarcity of new Christmas films coming out in December 2024 on Prime Video, but that this Suddenly I’m Getting Married at Christmas is the most viewed content in Italy on Prime Video seems to us to be an injustice towards decidedly more worthy films and TV series. And so if you haven’t seen it yet, please avoid doing so, at least for now, so you don’t contribute to anyone else’s disappointment.

Rating: 5