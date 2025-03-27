Poland suspends the right of asylum for migrants: the moderates of the EU increasingly close to Meloni

Poland has temporarily suspended the right to submit asylum application for migrants who arrive in the country through the border with Belarus. This is what was communicated yesterday by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on X, announcing that the measure will immediately enter into force and will be valid for 60 days. The measure was then transformed into law by the Polish president Andrzej Duda.

The NGOs: “The standard violates human rights”

The law has been highly criticized by various NGOs, because it marks the main international obligations and the European Union regulations. Despite the controversies, the Tusk government has pulled straight in defense of the rule, claiming that it is not aimed at “denying human rights and asylum right”, but limiting the request for asylum to people who “illegally enter the country in groups organized by Belarus”. The law provides for exceptions for unaccompanied minors, pregnant women, elderly people, sick people and for the citizens of Belarus. With the election of a new government led by the popular Donald Tusk, it was thought that the nation line would at least soften, after the years to power of law and justice, the party of the Radical Radical Allied with Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy in Europe. Instead, we go towards the very hard line, which apparently is supported by most of the population.

Migrants used by Russia and Belarus to destabilize the EU

The reference to the neighboring country is not accidental. Since 2021 Poland has seen a great increase in the entrances within its borders, accusing the Bielorusso president Alexander Lukashenko and Russia of using migrants as tools of a “hybrid war”. The law allows the 60 -day suspension to be prolonged, and provides for exceptions for unaccompanied minors, pregnant women, elderly people, sick people and for the citizens of Belarusia. The countries of Eastern Europe and the European Commission have accused the Belarusian and Russian authorities of exploiting migration to create a new route to the EU in order to destabilize the block.

To deal with the flows of migrants, probably pushed by Minsk and Moscow, the Polish authorities sent thousands of soldiers and border guards to monitor the border with Belarus. The borders are now sealed: in fact, a 5.5 -meter -long 186 km long long steel fee has been built. Human rights groups estimate that more than one hundred people have died on the boundaries between Belarus and Poland, Lithuania and Latvia since 2021, in an attempt to overcome the border.

