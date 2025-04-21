Pope Francis: the architect of chaos (like Donald Trump)

Culture

Pope Francis: the architect of chaos (like Donald Trump)

Pope Francis: the architect of chaos (like Donald Trump)

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Pope Francis: the architect of chaos (like Donald Trump)
When the cheese was born and what is the rennet that serves to produce it
"Gialappashow"a challenge won. And the public no longer asks where Carlo