Pregnant bowl, the betrayals of Bruganelli and all the other gossip to read on the weekend

Dear readers and dear readers I see you on the subway or on the sofa with your fantasanremo apps, but also with the WhatsApp groups “We will fantasannere 2025”, which you do not expect anything else if not 11 February. But there is still a few days, and therefore you have to contain the enthusiasm.

This year more than the Italian song festival seems to be the charge of 101: a stage so crowded years that we have not seen it for years. Every evening with Carlo Conti there will be at least two co-conductors and how not to mention guests? We are already at two (Jovanotti and Damiano David, who can no longer call ‘of the Maneskin’ because he has found his surname since he is experimenting with musical singler), and many others will be added. At the moment, only the Jalisse, Gianni Morandi, Al Bano, Mara Venier and Ornella Vanoni are missing. In a nutshell, if someone hoped in a festival that ended before 2:00, well, he will have to change his mind: half the world of entertainment will be on the Ariston stage.

In these days of waiting, however, there have been no first Sanremese problems that you can read here in “Facts”, our weekly column with a high gossip rate. Good canterin reading, my dear gossip addicted.

Sanremo, the oligopolio of music and Masini with Fedez

Codacons is sharpening the knife blades. The consumer association presented a complaint to the antitrust. The reason? The names of the authors of the 30 songs that were selected by Carlo Conti. Never like this year there is a concentration of authors: 11 writers sign almost 70% of the songs in the race (here our report cards). A sort of oligopolio, which Codacons calls “record caste”, which could cause “damage to the sector, consumers and artists themselves”. Analyzing Italian pop, it is not difficult to understand how this result has come. In recent years, in playback on radio and streaming apps there are always the same songs, with different words but similar structures. Very similar. A sort of Fast Music, which replies the concept of Fast Fashion that is so condemned in this period. Who knows if this Epiphany of Codacons, but not of accounts, will lead us to a change of course.

Speaking of Sanremo again, but passing to the singers side, here the spotlights remain – again – well on the Fedez. Marco Masini confirmed everything: Federico Lucia contacted him to ask him for a duet on “beautiful bitch”. Masini says he has not yet decided, you know it is dangerous to put the finger between his wife and husband … the possibility that the two cantino words like “beautiful bitch/that you show you around/for hotels and restaurants/with the ass on the Ferrari/ Of that arrogant being/you don’t know that the billionaires/even their feelings give a price/contempt/because maybe I gave you too much love/beautiful bitch that smiles of grudge “is very high. And if this should happen, it could have the peaks of very high share peaks of the dear Conti (which perhaps two accounts really made them).

Maria Rosaria Boccia and pregnancy

The photos of Maria Rosaria Boccia, the entrepreneur of Pompeii involved in the event that led to the resignation of the former minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, with a suspicious tummy, aroused great sensation. The weekly Today It gives for certain pregnancy. Boccia would be pregnant since July and would therefore have been pregnant for about six months: no lactose intolerance, to understand each other. Mystery on who the father can be: many immediately thought of Sangiuliano, but every connection to the former minister is currently pure fantasy. Who knows … in the meantime, Maria Rosaria wrote a long post on Instagram in which she reiterated that she kept silent “information and anecdotes that would lead to the immediate resignation of politicians and newspaper directors”, because she does not go down “to the level of some”. He has never entered the merits of the shots, but from his outburst it is clear that he will do it very soon.

The parsley of the gossip

If Sonia Bruganelli was an aromatic herb would be the parsley. In these days, his name crowds sites and newspapers such as parsley was dropped to dishes in the 80s. Last week, her betrayals against Paolo Bonolis made all over Italy chat; This week, Nancy Brilli thought about rekindling the spotlight on the conductor’s ex wife. The actress denied that among her ex -husband, the well -known surgeon Roy de Vita, and Bruganelli has never been a love bond. “In the 15 years that we have been together he never betrayed me,” said Brilli to Monica Setta thus putting a stop to the imagination of those who already saw Roy and Sonia in the same bed. The suspicion about them found roots as he had written Lucarelli about Bruganelli’s betrayals with a well -known surgeon and in the fact that De Vita and Sonia in the past collaborated for the “The doctor’s room” program. Laura Freddi, formerly former of Bonolis, also inserted in the aripper, who wanted to express all its closeness to Paolo: “All this media minister does not deserve, he is a good man and loves the family. I hope everything will be clarified soon. “

Be careful that comment!

Elisa di Francisca, the Olympic Fioretto champion, is in the eye of the cyclone. The athlete, last summer during the Olympics, was severely criticized for his unhappy comment on Benedetta Pilate and his fourth place in the 100 meters final. “Do you do it or is there?” He said loudly on live TV. From that moment, on social media, Francisca was targeted and comments against her have become many. Now, the athlete would seem to have entrusted to a lawyer who would send “letters to the commentators, letters in which he asked to look for an economic agreement to avoid causes”, this explained Selvaggia Lucarelli. A not exactly orthodox, but non -illegal method, to limit the offenses on social media – that we know do not forgive and do not forget.

Gossippini

Real separations

After the photos that showed him with an alleged lover, with an adjoining story of the romantic evening, Emanuele Filiberto – perhaps with the crown on the wall – found himself forced to admit that he and his wife, Clotilde courau, have been separated for three years. A bit like Bruganelli and Bonolis, Emanuele Filiberto and Clotilde have a beautiful relationship and are often together for their daughters, such as Christmas.

Lucky evening

Stefano De Martino every now and then is striking of the uniform as a presenter of the records. The former dancer was caught by a group of fans after an evening that Salvini and his highway code would not approve. The girls filmed everything and the video became viral.

Justine Mattera victim of a red light scam

Justine Mattera was the victim of a scammer who filed a porn star and who tried to extort them with hard content. Fortunately, the showgirl has not fallen into the trap and managed to arrest the false between thirty -10s.

The hunchback

Bad at times very bad. Jessica Morlacchi, former singer Prodigy of the Gazosa, is currently one of Big Brother’s competitors. Just in these hours she has returned to publish her music. To give news was her, or rather her staff, who shared a short extract of the video clip of the song called “Ambaradam” on Instagram. Shitstorm has already started and the reason is serious. For years the term “Ambradam” has a neutral meaning, that is “disorder”, but this is because historical memory is often supplanted by the popular one. The term – a cripple – originates from “Amba Aradam” an Ethiopian plateau where in 1936 there was a brutal battle: thousands of Ethiopians died following an attack, with toxic gases, of the Italian fascist troops. A lightness that the gieffina could avoid …