Pride and prejudice, a new miniseries from Jane Austen’s novel arrives on Netflix

Netflix has announced the arrival of a new miniseries dedicated to the historical novel by Jane Austen of 1813, pride and prejudice. It is a limited series with an exceptional cast composed, so far, by Emma Corrin (Nosferatu), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) and Olivia Colman (The Crown). Behind this new serial adaptation of pride and prejudice there is the pen of the English writer and screenwriter Dolly Alderton and the series is currently in progress.

But let’s find out something more about Netflix’s new pride and prejudice.

Pride and prejudice: the plot

The novel of pride and prejudice tells the story of five sisters grappling with a husband to find in the English province of the late eighteenth century. The Bennet family, in fact, has five daughters, Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Catherine and Lydia and the goal of their mother, Mrs. Bennet, is to see each of her married daughters given the lack of a male son who can become heir of the estate in Hertfordshire. The story focuses on the love between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy, a relationship initially conflicting and full of prejudices which then turns into a completely different one after various family scandals and intrigues, giving space to love, passion and a final marriage.

Pride and prejudice, the miniseries: cast and characters

In the cast of pride and prejudice of Netflix there will be Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman who will play the role of Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy and Mrs. Bennet respectively.

Pride and prejudice, the miniseries: when it comes out on Netflix

The new pride and prejudice miniseries will be released on Netflix soon.

