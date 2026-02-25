Pride and Prejudice, teaser trailer revealed for the new Netflix miniseries based on Jane Austen’s novel

Netflix has unveiled the official teaser trailer for the new miniseries dedicated to Jane Austen’s historic 1813 novel, “Pride and Prejudice”, and, months after showing the very first scene image, we now know something more about when it will be released.

It is a limited series entitled “Pride and Prjudice” with an exceptional cast composed of Emma Corrin (Nosferatu) as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden (Slow Horses) as Mr Darcy and Olivia Colman (The Crown) as Mrs Bennet.

Behind this new serial adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” is the pen of the English writer and screenwriter Dolly Alderton and the series is currently in production. Behind the camera, however, there is Euros Lyn (Heartstoppers).

But let’s find out something more about Netflix’s new “Pride and Prejudice”.

Pride and Prejudice: The Plot

The novel Pride and Prejudice tells the story of five sisters struggling to find a husband in the English provinces of the late eighteenth century. The Bennet family, in fact, has five daughters, Jane, Elizabeth, Mary, Catherine and Lydia and the goal of their mother, Mrs. Bennet, is to see each of her daughters married given the lack of a son who could become heir to the estate in Hertfordshire. The story focuses on the love between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy, an initially conflictual and prejudiced relationship that then turns into something completely different after various family scandals and intrigues, giving space to love, passion and a final marriage.

Pride and Prejudice, the miniseries: cast and characters

In the cast of Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice there will be Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden and Olivia Colman who will play the roles of Elizabeth Bennet, Mr. Darcy and Mrs. Bennet respectively.

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat, Scoop) as Mr Bennet, Freya Mavor (Industry, La Dame Dans L’Auto) as Jane Bennet, Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, Barbie) as Mr Collins, Daryl McCormack (Wake Up Dead Man: Knives Out; The Pleasure Is All Mine, Leo Grande) as Mr Bingley, Louis Partridge (House of Guinness, Disclaimer) as Mr Wickham, Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper, Cabaret) is Lydia Bennet, Siena Kelly (Black Mirror, Domino Day) is Caroline Bingley, Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) is Lady Catherine de Bourg, Hopey Parish will make her debut as Mary Bennet, as well as Hollie Avery will make her debut as Kitty Bennet

The series is written by Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) and directed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper). Executive producers are Laura Lankester, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, along with Dolly Alderton, Euros Lyn and Emma Corrin, making her debut in this role. The producer is Lisa Osborne.

Pride and Prejudice, the miniseries: when it comes out on Netflix

The new miniseries Pride and Prejudice, consisting of 6 episodes in total, will be released on Netflix in the autumn.

The teaser trailer for Pride and Prejudice