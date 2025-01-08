Prime Target, a “mathematical” thriller series is coming to AppleTV+: plot and release date

Almost a year after the first announcements, the Prime Target TV series is finally arriving on Apple TV+, a thriller that combines mystery and mathematics. The protagonist is Leo Woodall, who after the success of One Day on Netflix presents himself in a new dramatic role. Here are all the spoilers on the plot, cast and release date.

Prime Target: the plot

“Prime Target” follows Edward Brooks, a brilliant young mathematics graduate, played by Leo Woodall, on the verge of making a great discovery. If he can find a pattern of prime numbers, he will hold the key to all the computers in the world. He soon begins to realize that an invisible enemy is trying to sabotage his idea before it is even born, which is why he enters the orbit of Taylah Sanders, played by Quintessa Swindell, an NSA agent who has been assigned to observe and report on the behavior of mathematicians. Together they begin to piece together the dangerous conspiracy that Edward is at the center of.

Prime Target: who’s in the cast

Together with Woodall, who we have already appreciated in One Day and The White Lotus 2, also Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam, In Treatment) in this gripping series created by Steve Thompson (Sherlock, Vienna Blood), who is also executive producer. Prime Target is produced for Apple TV+ by New Regency with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free. Writer and director Brady Hood (Top Boy, Great Expectations) directed all eight episodes and is also an executive producer. Ed Rubin serves as executive producer for New Regency alongside Beth Pattinson, Emma Broughton, Yariv Milchan, Arnon Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Marina Brackenbury serves as executive producer for Scott Free alongside David W. Zucker and Ridley Scott. Laura Hastings-Smith is the series producer.

The cast also includes Stephen Rea (The Soldier’s Wife), David Morrissey (Sherwood, The Walking Dead), Martha Plimpton (The Regime), Sidse Babbett Knudsen (Borgen), Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Ali Suliman (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Paradise Now), Fra Fee (Rebel Moon, Hawkeye) and Joseph Mydell (The Eternal Daughter).

Prime Target: when it comes out on AppleTV+

The series will be released on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 22 January 2025 with the first two episodes of the eight total, followed by a weekly episode every Wednesday, until March 5.