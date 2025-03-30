Prodi is too "cringe" to be true: when the generation y takes power

Culture

Prodi is too “cringe” to be true: when the generation y takes power

Prodi is too “cringe” to be true: when the generation y takes power

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Prodi is too “cringe” to be true: when the generation y takes power
Because the population is on the run from California: the causes of the exodus that could change America
The entry into force of Trump’s duties and the new EU’s internal safety strategy