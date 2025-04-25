"Prodigies"coming to Apple TV+ the Romcom series with Ayo Edibiri and Will Sharpe

For fans of romantic comedies, an interesting novelty is coming to Apple TV: we are talking about prodigies, the new seven episodes TV series played by the winner of the Bafta and the SAG Award, Will Sharpe (Ethan of The White Lotus 2, to Real Pain) and from the winner of theMy and the Sag Award, Ayo Edibiri (Sydney of The Bear, After The Bear The Bear The Bear. Hunt). The series is created, written and directed by Sharpe and produced by Sister. Edibiri will also be executive producer of the series.

The plot of prodigies

This original reinterpretation of the classic romantic comedy explores the universal complexity of long -term relationships through the history of a truly unique couple. Didi (Edibiri) and Ren (Sharpe) are two former prodigy children who have been together since childhood. Now, just over thirty years old, they start asking themselves if their life, so ordinary, is really up to the extraordinary promises of their youth. Inevitably, they end up asking themselves the same questions also about their relationship. While individual desires and aspirations intertwine and collide with their shared life, the series questioned the illusion at the basis of the traditional romantic narrative: that the story ends when the protagonists come together. In real life, perhaps, it is precisely there that everything begins.

Prodigies is created and written by Sharpe, who is also an executive producer, together with Edibiri and the award -winning executive producers Jane Feathersone (Black Dues, Giri / Haji – Duty / Shame), Naomi de Pear (This is Going to Hurt, Flowers) and Katie Carpenter (Landscapers – an almost perfect crime, an almost perfect crime, Flowers) to Sister.

When prodigies come out

The official release date of the series has not yet been communicated, which presumably will be released during 2025.